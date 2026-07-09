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Bonnie Tyler, known for hit song ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’ dies age 75

<i>Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Tyler
<i>Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Tyler
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today at 2:27 AM
Published 3:11 AM

By Kathryn Snowdon, Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, known for hits such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has died at the age of 75, according to a statement on her website and Instagram account on Thursday.

Her death comes a few months after the pop star, whose legal name is Gaynor Hopkins, underwent emergency surgery and was put into an induced coma, reported the UK’s PA Media news agency.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement said.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy,” it added.

Tyler shot to fame in the 1980s, with “Total Eclipse of the Heart” topping the charts in the UK and the US.

Other popular songs of hers include “Holding Out For A Hero,” “It’s A Heartache” and “If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).”

Tyler was planning to return to the stage despite her recent ill health, with a number of dates scheduled later this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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