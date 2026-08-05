Gossip blogger Perez Hilton appeared to harm himself on a livestream. His audience called the police

By Alex Stambaugh, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Police responded Tuesday night to the Florida home of Perez Hilton after receiving reports the celebrity gossip blogger appeared to be harming himself on a TikTok livestream.

In response to a question about Hilton’s livestream, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said they had “received multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.”

“Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside,” the sheriff’s office said, adding they worked to de-escalate the situation.

In the livestream, which was later taken down, Hilton appeared to be engaging in self-harm. Multiple social media users commented, urging him to stop.

The sheriff’s office told CNN that the individual was “safely recovered” and transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.

CNN has reached out to Perez Hilton’s representatives and TikTok for comment.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the sheriff’s office said. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals are on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family, the sheriff’s office said.

Hilton rose to prominence after launching his gossip blog, as well as a fashion blog, a musical series, and has since become well known as a TV personality.

The Cuban-American, legally known as Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr., made a name for himself by writing about celebrities. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from New York University, where he studied acting, before starting his blog in a coffee shop on Sunset Boulevard back in 2004.

Earlier this year, Hilton said he’d suffered a medical scare that left him hospitalized for several weeks. He told his audience in May that he was besieged by hospital bills, despite being insured. In June, he shared that he had recently relocated to Miami from Las Vegas with his children.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.