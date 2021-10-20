Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists now

Forrest Brown and Brekke Fletcher, CNN

For much of 2021, US passport holders have seen an ever-changing list of international travel options as the pandemic has continued to ebb and flow.

Early in the year, vaccines gave cause for optimism. Then the mid-summer surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus showed it wouldn’t be a smooth, easy comeback for international travel.

Delta remains a concern, but more destinations are deciding to open their borders to travelers, especially if fully vaccinated, from the United States and other nations.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether travel to international destinations is a good idea. The health risks are obvious if you’re not fully vaccinated. Nations can change their rules at any time. You may have to adhere to strict curfews and mask mandates. Violations could involve big fines and even jail time.

If you want expert input into your decision, the US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to US travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for Covid-19. Also, remember that all air passengers 2 and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States.

List of nations

What follows is a curated, alphabetical list of countries and territories where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation. Click the links at the end of each destination for important information on:

— Presenting negative results from Covid-19 tests to enter (including time limits to take the test, types of tests allowed and additional tests upon arrival).

— Possible quarantines and durations as well as health screenings upon arrival.

— Possible exemptions from the rules for the fully vaccinated, people recovered from a recent case of Covid-19 or children.

— Health insurance requirements, curfews and lockdowns.

— Different rules if you’re arriving from a third country vs. the United States.

These are all things you need to research before you book your trip. If you test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival or while visiting, expect to go into quarantine. Rules for land and sea entry might differ from air arrivals.

Albania

This southeastern European country has a gorgeous Adriatic coastline. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or with proof of Covid-19 recovery. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Anguilla

This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean is open only to the fully vaccinated. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Anguilla International Travelers.

Antigua and Barbuda

This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing required. Quarantine requirements differ based on vaccination status. US Embassy | Antigua and Barbuda government website.

Armenia

From the historic capital of Yerevan to wild national parks, Armenia is open. Testing or proof of vaccination required; quarantines in some circumstances. US Embassy | Armenia’s official Covid-19 travel website.

Aruba

Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

Austria

US citizens can now visit this Alpine nation renowned for its culture and food. Testing required to enter unless fully vaccinated or proof of past infection. Quarantine unless fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Austria Entry Requirements.

The Bahamas

Off the coast of Florida, this large chain of islands is loved for its many beaches. Testing required, even for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. Only fully vaccinated may disembark a cruise ship with limited exceptions through at least November 1. US Embassy | Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

Bahrain

Open to US citizens. Pre-travel testing and quarantine required unless fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Bahrain International Airport | BeAware Bahrain app.

Bangladesh

On offer: beaches, interesting architecture and rich cultural experiences. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy.

Barbados

The most easterly island in the Caribbean requires testing and quarantine. US Embassy | Visit Barbados website | BIMSafe travel app

Belgium

Home to historic Bruges and busy Brussels, Belgium is open only if you’re fully vaccinated. No pre-travel test needed. Testing and quarantine required upon arrival. US Embassy | Belgium Embassy | Belgium color codes for nations | Passenger Locator Form

Belize

English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required, even for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine. US Embassy | Belize Tourism Board.

Bermuda

This island in the mid-Atlantic is renowned for its pink beaches and British flair. Testing and quarantine required, with a much longer isolation if you’re not fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Bermuda Tourism Authority

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. US Embassy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina features cosmopolitan Sarajevo and gorgeous lakes. Testing required unless fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bosnia Border Police

Botswana

This southern African nation is famed for its wildlife in the Okavango Delta. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Brazil

South America’s largest country is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Health declaration.

British Virgin Islands

This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing required. Quarantine unless fully vaccinated. US Embassy | BVI government website | BVI Gateway website.

Canada

Canada has opened up to US leisure travelers. You must be fully vaccinated to enter or recently recovered from Covid-19. Testing required. US Embassy | Canada Services Border Agency.

Chile

US travelers can now see Chile’s stunning mountains, lakes, deserts and Patagonia. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy | C19 health passport | Mobility pass.

Colombia

Colombia offers Medellin, “the city of eternal spring,” and lush landscapes throughout. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Colombia’s travel website | Check Mig entry portal.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rich wildlife and beautiful landscapes draw visitors. No testing or quarantines are required. US Embassy | Visit Costa Rica website | Health pass form.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Côte d’Ivoire is a popular with tourists wanting to enjoy West African culture and food. Testing required; quarantine encouraged but not required. US Embassy | Travel declaration and fee.

Croatia

Croatia, the jewel of the Adriatic, is open. Testing required to enter; exemptions for the fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No standard quarantine in place. US Embassy | Croatia official entry form.

Cyprus

Both parts of this politically divided Mediterranean island are open to US tourists. The Republic of Cyprus and the northern third of the island administered by Turkish Cypriots (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) each have their own rules of entry and testing. US Embassy in Nicosia | Visit Cyprus.

Czech Republic

UPDATE: Czech Republic, home to enchanting Prague, is open. Testing and quarantine required unless fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Czech Ministry of the Interior | Passenger Locator Form.

Denmark

Often at the top of “happiest countries” lists, Denmark accepts fully vaccinated US leisure travelers. No testing or quarantine required. Stricter rules for Greenland and Faroe Islands. US Embassy | Denmark tourist information.

Dominica

This rugged Eastern Caribbean island with deep valleys and 365 rivers has testing requirements. Quarantine for unvaccinated visitors arriving from US. US Embassy | Discover Dominica | Online registration portal.

Dominican Republic

This Caribbean nation, popular for its resorts and beaches, doesn’t require tests or quarantines. US Embassy | GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form.

Dubai

Scroll down to the United Arab Emirates entry below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean — renowned for their hospitality and ocean life — by clicking on the links:

Aruba: Testing required. No quarantine. Aruba’s official tourism site | embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Bonaire: Testing required. No quarantine. Read the requirements closely. Bonaire Crisis | Health declaration form.

Curaçao: Testing required. No quarantine. Read the requirements closely. Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Passenger locator card.

Saba: Known more for its rugged landscape and hiking than beaches, little Saba is open. Click on links for latest requirements. Saba Tourism | Saba EHAS application.

Sint Maarten: An autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it shares an island with the French collectivity of Saint-Martin. Testing required. No quarantine. Sint Maarten | Health authorization application | Covid-19 health insurance.

Click for more US consulate information on all of these islands.

Ecuador

This Andean country at the equator also owns the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempted. Quarantine required in some circumstances. US Embassy.

Egypt

The Nile River nation has been attracting people to see its wonders since antiquity. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Estonia

Leisure travel is open to this Baltic nation only for fully vaccinated Americans. No testing or quarantine. US Embassy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Health form | Zone list.

France

US leisure travelers may enter France only if fully vaccinated. No testing required. US Embassy | French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

French Polynesia

French Polynesia, which includes Tahiti, is the idealized South Pacific destination. Leisure travel allowed for the fully vaccinated. Testing required; quarantine is not. Islands of Tahiti | FAQ document | Online ETIS form.

French West Indies

Find out the important details on these various ritzy French islands in the Caribbean by clicking on the links:

Guadeloupe: Open to fully vaccinated vacationers. Testing required; quarantine is not. Guadeloupe Islands

Martinique: Testing required; exemption to quarantine if fully vaccinated. Martinique requirements.

St. Barts: Open to fully vaccinated Americans. Testing required; quarantine is not. St. Barts entry protocols | St. Barts tourism | St. Barts requirements (PDF)

St. Martin: (See Sint Maarten in Dutch Caribbean entry above)

Get more US consulate information on all of these islands here.

Georgia

Georgia is a geographical and cultural crossroads at the Caucasus Mountains. Testing required unless you’re fully vaccinated. No self-isolation for the unvaccinated under certain conditions. US Embassy | Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Entry registration.

Germany

Germany has labeled the US a high-risk nation and is open to only the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. Testing required. Quarantine required in some circumstances. US Embassy | German Missions in the US | Germany digital registration.

Ghana

This West African cultural jewel offers historical sites, delicious food and surfing. Testing required. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Greece

Greece, with its many ancient ruins and islands, is open to US travelers. Testing required; exception for the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid. No quarantine. US Embassy | Ministry of Tourism.

Grenada

This Caribbean island with lush rainforests is welcoming US visitors if fully vaccinated. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy | Grenada’s Ministry of Health | Travel authorization application.

Guatemala

This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. US Embassy | Online health pass.

Honduras

Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required; fully vaccinated travelers are exempt. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. US Embassy | Online precheck form.

Iceland

Geysers, glaciers, hot springs and waterfalls await in Iceland. You must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid to enter. Testing required. US Embassy | Iceland travel rules | Iceland travel registration.

Ireland

Leisure travel to Ireland is open. Testing and quarantine required unless you’re fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. US Embassy | Irish government travel page | Passenger locator form.

Israel

Israel is open to groups of five or more if fully vaccinated. Testing required. US Embassy | Israel Ministry of Health | Entry form

Italy

Through October 25, US travelers can visit Italy if either fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Testing required. US Embassy | Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation | Italy’s rules for Americans | Entry form | Digital passenger locator form.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s music, laid-back vibe, beaches and food draw visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy in Jamaica | Visit Jamaica website | Online travel authorization form.

Jordan

Home to the amazing ruins of Petra, Dead Sea coastline and the dazzling landscape of the Wadi Rum, Jordan is open to US vacationers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Declaration form | Health form (PDF).

Kenya

Kenya is a favorite African safari destination, but Nairobi’s urban beat attracts tourists, too. Testing required; no quarantine. US Embassy | Health form | Trusted Travel initiative.

Latvia

Leisure travel to this Baltic nation is open to only the fully vaccinated. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy.

Liechtenstein

This tiny nation is open. Scroll to Switzerland below for details.

Lithuania

This Baltic nation is made for history buffs. It is open to fully vaccinated Americans. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Travel Lithuania | Ministry of Health | Travel questionnaire.

The Maldives

These Indian Ocean islands are a favorite among luxury travelers. Testing is required, including for vaccinated travelers. US Embassy | Maldives’ official tourism website.

Malta

These sun-soaked Mediterranean islands are open to only US citizens who are fully vaccinated. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Visit Malta | Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms.

Mexico

UPDATE: The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed but is set to open in November. US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. US Embassy.

Monaco

US jet-setters can visit the Mediterranean city-state without a test if they are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. Otherwise, testing is required. Embassy of Monaco | Principaute de Monaco.

Montenegro

This Balkan nation is allowing US travelers. Testing required; exemptions if fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. US Embassy | Institute of Public Health of Montenegro.

Morocco

This North African favorite is open to US travelers. Testing required; even the fully vaccinated are suggested to get one. US Embassy | Visit Morocco.

Namibia

US citizens can visit this southern African desert nation that appeals to adventure travelers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Nepal

UPDATE: US travelers can visit this landlocked Himalayan nation. Testing required. Quarantine required if not fully vaccinated. US Embassy.

Netherlands

UPDATE: The Netherlands will accept only fully vaccinated US citizens. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Government of Netherlands | Quarantine declaration.

Nicaragua

Home to historical sites such as Granada and tropical beaches, Nicaragua is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Avianca Airlines.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia has a part-Balkan, part-Mediterranean feel. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. US Embassy | TAV Macedonia.

Panama

Wildlife, beaches, mountain towns and a canal are Panama’s calling cards. Testing and quarantine required unless you’re fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Visit Panama | Online health affidavit.

Peru

UPDATE: Peru offers up Incan history, mind-blowing scenery and delicious food. Testing required unless fully vaccinated; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Lima airport protocols | PROMPERÚ | Affidavit of health.

Poland

UPDATE: US passport holders can now see Krakow and Poland’s other wonders. No testing required, but quarantine is unless fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Polish Tourism Organisation.

Portugal

UPDATE: Portugal is currently open to US citizens. Testing or a valid EU digital Covid certificate or certificate of Covid recovery is required; no quarantine. Azores and Madeira may have different requirements. US Embassy | Visit Portugal | Passenger locator card.

Qatar

This nation on the Arabian Peninsula is open for leisure travel only to the fully vaccinated. Testing required. US Embassy | Visit Qatar | Ministry of Health | Entry portal to Qatar

Romania

Romania offers mystique, wooded and mountainous landscapes and lots of history. No testing required. Quarantine in place with exceptions. US Embassy | Romanian Embassy.

Russia

US citizens can once again visit Russia. Testing required; local jurisdictions set quarantine rules. US Embassy | Covid form (PDF) | Visa to Russia.

Rwanda

UPDATE: Rwanda’s green hills and mountains are home to rare gorillas. Testing required. Quarantine is not if fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Visit Rwanda | Passenger locator form.

Saudi Arabia

This desert wonderland is open only to fully vaccinated travelers. Testing required; quarantine exemption if fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Health disclaimer | Tawakkalna application form.

Senegal

Senegal, known for its West African beaches and music, welcomes US tourists. Testing is required; no quarantine in place. US Embassy | Passenger location form.

Serbia

UPDATE: Serbia is steeped in historical sites and dramatic Eastern European scenery. Testing is required unless you are fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery from Covid-19. No quarantine. US Embassy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Seychelles

These picture-perfect Indian Ocean islands way off the east coast of Africa are open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Seychelles Travel Advisory Updates | Travel authorization

Singapore

NEW: Fully vaccinated US travelers may enter this city-state. Testing required; no quarantine. US Embassy | SafeTravel Lane

Slovakia

This Central European nation is open. No testing if fully vaccinated. Mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated. US Embassy | Slovakia Information Centre | Registration to enter

Slovenia

This Central European nation of gorgeous lakes is open only to the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Government of Slovenia.

South Africa

Superb national parks, wineries and the allure of Cape Town await in South Africa. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Be aware some nations aren’t allowing entry to tourists who have recently been to South Africa. US Embassy | South African government.

South Korea

From busy Seoul to relaxing Jeju Island, South Korea is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Self-diagnosis app

Spain

Spain is open to US leisure travelers only if they’re fully vaccinated. You must fill out a form and then generate a QR code to enter. US Embassy | Ministry of Health | Spain Travel Health portal | Spain travel FAQs

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is open to US leisure travelers. Testing and quarantine required; shorter isolation if fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Sri Lankan Airlines travel alert.

St. Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean escape allows only fully vaccinated tourists to visit. Age exemptions for children 17 and younger traveling with vaccinated parents. Testing and short quarantine required. US Embassy | St. Kitts Tourism | Travel authorization form.

St. Lucia

Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing required. Quarantine for nonvaccinated travelers outside Caribbean travel bubble. US Embassy | St. Lucia travel website.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

UPDATE: The Caribbean nation is open. Testing required; no exemptions for the fully vaccinated. Quarantine for the unvaccinated. US Embassy | Covid-19 protocol documents | Official prearrival form.

Switzerland

The country’s famed Alps are open to US leisure travelers only if fully vaccinated. No quarantine. US Embassy | Swiss Travel Check | Swiss travel FAQs

Tanzania

A favorite for big-game safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Health surveillance form.

Thailand

US passport holders can visit this Southeast Asian destination famed for its temples, beautiful beaches and spicy cuisine. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Royal Thai Embassy | Certificate of entry.

Trinidad and Tobago

The southernmost island nation of the Caribbean is open to only fully vaccinated visitors. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | TTravelPass.

Tunisia

UPDATE: Tunisia offers ancient ruins, desert scenery and sunny Mediterranean beaches. Testing required unless fully vaccinated. Stricter quarantine rules for the unvaccinated. US Embassy | Online questionnaire.

Turkey

From cosmopolitan Istanbul to rural coastal escapes, Turkey is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Form for entry.

Turks and Caicos

This British overseas territory southeast of the Bahamas is known for its coral reefs, ripsaw music and a low-key vibe. All visitors 16 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form.

Uganda

This lush nation in Central Africa offers gorilla trekking, Nile River rafting and beautiful lakes. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE, with its glittering towers and luxury resorts, has emerged as a major world destination in the 21st century. Testing required. Quarantine protocols depend on the emirate. US Embassy | UAE government travel site | Quarantine guidelines.

United Kingdom

UPDATE: Leisure travel to the UK is open. Testing required for visitors. Quarantine required unless fully vaccinated. Checking for specific rules for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. US Embassy | UK government | Passenger locator form | Declaration form.

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Recently removed from the open list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but have closed again or were removed by CNN Travel for other reasons:

— Bulgaria. Latest rules make direct visits difficult. US Embassy.

— Cambodia: The US Embassy reports the Southeast Asian nation has stopped issuing tourist visas; you can still apply for business-linked visas. US Embassy.

— Ethiopia: CNN Travel has removed because of ongoing warfare in parts of the country. US Embassy.

— Luxembourg: US citizens can no longer visit. US Embassy.

— Sweden: US tourists can’t enter the country directly but can go via another Nordic or European country. US Embassy | Swedish Police Authority.

Omitted countries

This is a curated list and not a full listing. CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries if they had very limited numbers of US travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements of any country or territory in the world you wish to visit.

