Top chef to leave London’s Claridge’s after hotel turns down plant-based menu

Top chef Daniel Humm will leave his post at London’s prestigious Claridge’s after the Mayfair hotel turned down his decision to serve an entirely plant-based menu.

Humm opened the hotel’s Davies and Brook restaurant in 2019, and has since earned a Michelin star for the eclectic global-inspired menu.

“We wish to thank Daniel Humm and his extraordinary team at Davies and Brook for what they have created here at Claridge’s since they opened in 2019, gaining accolades along the way under challenging circumstances,” the hotel said in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

“We completely respect and understand the culinary direction of a fully plant-based menu that Daniel has decided to embrace and champion and now wants to introduce in London. However, this is not the path we wish to follow here at Claridge’s at the moment, and therefore, regretfully, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways,” the statement said.

“Daniel has been a long standing friend of the hotel for many years and we wish him nothing but continued success as he spearheads this bold new vision,” the statement added.

Humm also helms the $335-a-head Eleven Madison Park in New York. Earlier this year, he announced the NYC eatery will serve a plant-based menu in order to forge a more sustainable food system that encourages less meat consumption.

Although the venture wasn’t warmly received by some critics, Humm told CNN in August, “it’s the best cooking we’ve ever done.”

Speaking about the news of his exit from Claridge’s, Humm said in a statement to social media: “Over the last 18 months I’ve taken time to consider what our next chapter looks like. It has never been more clear that the world is changing, and we have to change with it.”

“@davies_and_brook was a dream come true. My career started at Claridge’s and to go back was an incredible gift. It is a beautiful restaurant, with a dedicated and passionate team led by @dmitri_magi and @annekabrooks who have won a Michelin star and numerous other accolades—and who continue to push forward even under challenging circumstances,” he added.

“The future for me is plant-based. This is our mission and what we stand by as a company, and at this time this is not the direction that @claridgeshotel feels is right for them. It is with sadness now that we’ve mutually announced that we will go our separate ways at the end of this year,” he said.

“Standing behind this mission, and what we believe in, is most important and is unfortunately not something we can compromise on,” he added.

“I’ve never been more excited about cooking in my entire career and I’m excited for all that the future holds for us,” he said.

Humm will continue to lead the kitchen at Davies and Brook until the end of 2021, according to Claridge’s.

