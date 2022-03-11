Burberry makes theatrical return with first physical show since the pandemic

Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

Days after announcing a buzzy collaboration with streetwear label Supreme, British fashion house Burberry staged a theatrical show in London on Friday, marking its first in-person collection unveiling since the start of the pandemic.

Held in Westminster’s Central Hall, in the heart of London, the event did away with the traditional runway show format. Instead, models entered the large domed ceiling space and paraded past a grand organ before making their way into the audience. Guests stood among a series of illuminated banquet tables, dressed with white tablecloths and fine china, that eventually served as pedestals for the models to pose on.

A live performance from the London Contemporary Orchestra, playing scores by Max Richter and Michael Nyman, and a one-hundred-person choir added to the drama.

Blending urban with country references, and traditional with modern ideas, the Fall-Winter 2022 collection was a celebration of the “dualities” of Britishness, according to show notes. Burberry’s Italian creative director Riccardo Tisci was inspired by London, a city he called a “place of dreams,” and the brand’s home for over 130 years.

Classic Burberry style codes including the signature trench coat and the brand’s emblematic beige check appeared in multiple iterations alongside dainty corset tops, slouchy bodysuits, pleated skirts and polka dot frocks. Glasses with flip-up lenses harked back to the 1980s, and caps with built-in headbands completed various men’s and womenswear looks. Alternative eveningwear included a classic trench, reconstructed as a floor-length strapless dress and a bright yellow feathered gown.

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid both walked the show and actor Adam Driver was spotted in the audience along with Anna Wintour, Carla Bruni and Kate Moss.

Last week, Burberry and Supreme announced they were partnering on the creation of an upcoming Spring 2022 capsule collection including silk pajama sets, tracksuits, various outwear items and a skateboard.

Burberry’s last physical fashion show took place during London Fashion Week in February 2020.

