Britney Spears wears elegant Versace gown to wed Sam Asghari

Britney Spears wore an elegant custom Versace gown to marry personal trainer and model Sam Asghari at an intimate wedding ceremony outside Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pop princess completed her outfit with a dramatic satin-edged veil and white choker as she tied the knot at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Following months of speculation about who would design Spears’ gown, the singer reportedly let slip in a since-deleted Instagram post last year that “Versace is making my dress as we speak.” The brand’s chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, confirmed her involvement Friday, revealing on social media that her label had also designed Asghari’s tuxedo.

Posting a picture of the newlyweds to Instagram, the Italian designer wrote that Spears held “a very special place in my heart.”

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!”

Versace joined a high-profile guest list that included Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

With its classic silhouette and three-meter-long (10-foot) train, the design featured a plunging neckline and capped, off-the-shoulder sleeves. The gown’s fitted bodice was pleated in the front, while the skirt split into a deep V-shaped leg slit.

A representative for Versace told CNN that Spears also wore tulle gloves embellished with pearls and a pair of white satin pumps. The gown took the fashion house’s tailors over 700 hours to produce.

Spears accessorized with 62 carats’ worth of diamonds in the form of a tennis necklace, tennis bracelet and tear-drop earrings, according to Vogue. Her bridal makeup was the work of British makeup artists Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury, with the former telling the fashion magazine that she was “thrilled and honored” to work with Spears on her wedding look.

According to Vogue, there were three outfit changes throughout the evening. Spears later appeared in a red mini dress, a black mini dress and a two-toned outfit — all of which were designed by Versace.

Asghari, who met Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, meanwhile wore a black wool tuxedo to the ceremony. His suave Versace jacket featured silk satin details, and was paired with a white shirt, black loafers and black silk bow tie.

Spears’ wedding dress bore some similarities to the one she wore to marry Kevin Federline in 2004. On that day, she opted for a classic, strapless satin wedding gown by Filipina American bridalwear designer Monique Lhuillier, and later changed into a white lace mini-dress with a high-neck and open back.

Speaking to CNN last year, Lhuillier said she was given just three weeks to design and produce the wedding and reception dresses, as well as gowns for the entire wedding party. “(I told them) ‘OK, we’ll get it done. Don’t worry,'” she recalled, “but inside, I was dying.”

Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander (to whom she was married for just 55 hours before the union was annulled in 2004), attempted to crash the star’s wedding Thursday. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and battery, police said.

The nuptials come nearly seven months after Spears won a court battle against her long-standing conservatorship, a binding legal agreement that she said prohibited her from getting married or having children. In April, she and Asghari announced that they were expecting a baby, though they later posted a joint statement revealing that they had lost their pregnancy

