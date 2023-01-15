Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Oscar Holland, CNN Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

The Critics’ Choice Awards returned to its usual January time slot after 2022’s ceremony was delayed for over two months amid a surge of Covid-19 cases. And all eyes were on the red carpet as stars arrived at LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday evening.

On a night of understated fashion, many attendees opted for black gowns — but there were plenty of eye-catching silhouettes among them, from the asymmetric ruffles of Quinta Brunson’s figure-hugging Robert Wun dress to Angela Bassett’s striking Christian Siriano design.

Lily James, nominated for her role in “Pam & Tommy,” wowed in a sheer black Oscar de la Renta gown with a large silk bow at the waist. And there were pops of color, too, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh wearing a strapless pink and black Carolina Herrera dress with dramatic sleeves and Julia Garner arriving in a sheer red Ferragamo gown over a bandeau bra by Skims.

Elsewhere, metallics and sequins proved popular. “The White Lotus” actor Aubrey Plaza impressed in a sparkly Louis Vuitton gown with colorful dégradé accents, while “The Woman King” star Thuso Mbedu wore a dress with gold, silver and bronze embellishments, also by the French label. Nominees Amanda Seyfried and Sheryl Lee Ralph, of “Abbott Elementary,” both opted for golden gowns by Dior and Jovana Louis, respectively.

In a trend seen across recent red carpets, Elle Fanning and Janelle Monáe were among several stars to wear cutout dresses.

The evening’s men embraced a variety of shades, from Andrew Garfield’s camel-colored Zegna suit to Henry Golding’s fetching dark teal outfit. Ke Huy Quan, Billy Eichner and Harry Shum Jr. were among numerous attendees to arrive in shades of maroon, on a night that saw many male guests eschew the conventional black tie dress code.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks.

Top photo: Lily James in a sheer black Oscar de la Renta gown with a large silk bow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.