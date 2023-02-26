Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 SAG Awards

Oscar Holland, CNN Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

As Hollywood’s biggest names gathered for the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, it soon became clear that they were out to have fun. Sunday evening’s red carpet was alive with playful detailing, sparkling sequins and saturated color.

Among the night’s best-dressed was Zendaya, who wowed in a Valentino bustier dress custom-designed by the label’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The strapless gown was embroidered with almost 200 silk roses that formed an elegant train behind her.

The “Euphoria” star wasn’t the only attendee to opt for florals, which ranged from the bold flower embellishments of Emily Blunt’s figure-hugging Oscar de la Renta gown to the subtle print of Stephanie Hsu’s Carolina Herrera look. Paul Mescal got in on the trend, too, with a sheer overcoat embroidered with bejeweled petals.

Sequins and metallics meanwhile brought some sparkle to LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza — whether it was through the glittering hand-embroidery of Danielle Deadwyler’s ombré Louis Vuitton gown or the fringed gold decoration of Michelle Yeoh’s Schiaparelli haute couture gown. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph shone in a shimmering Tadashi Shoji gown and Aubrey Plaza also impressed in a bold midriff-baring sequined look by Michael Kors.

Wearing a flowy Valentino dress, “The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore was — along with Ariana DeBose, in an outsized Prabal Gurung pantsuit — among several actors to sport hot pink. Others opted for eye-catching shades of yellow, including Viola Davis, also in Valentino, and “Dahmer” star Niecy Nash-Betts, who wore a strapless Vera Wang gown.

Some of the evening’s best menswear also embraced color, with Austin Butler and James Marsden putting their own spin on the black-tie dress code in, respectively, maroon and baby blue tuxedos. And Eddie Redmayne brought some welcome extravagance to the red carpet in a dramatic Saint Laurent blouse and wide-legged velvet pants.

See below for some of the evening’s best looks.

