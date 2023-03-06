Skip to Content
CNN - Style
By
Published 6:42 AM

The best celebrity style from Paris Fashion Week

<i>Christian Vierig/Getty Images</i><br/>Singer Halsey is seen outside Vivienne Westwood during the Paris Fashion Week on March 04
Getty Images
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Singer Halsey is seen outside Vivienne Westwood during the Paris Fashion Week on March 04

Leah Dolan, CNN

When fashion week takes over a city, celebrities are never far from the action — often in carefully curated outfits that live on our moodboards for the rest of the year. The famous faces we see dashing into shows, or seated front row, are an essential part of a brand’s marketing strategy — sometimes generating more buzz than the new collection itself.

The Fall-Winter 2023 shows during Paris Fashion Week were no different. Julia Fox turned the cobblestoned streets into a personal catwalk in a Courrèges look from the label’s show on Wednesday, while singer Halsey’s silver chainmail headdress fit right in at Paco Rabanne’s first runway in 25 years.

Scroll down to see more of the best celebrity style moments throughout the event.

Top image: Singer Halsey attends the Paco Rabanne’s Fall-Winter 2023 show in a signature look from the house that lost its founder this year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Style

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content