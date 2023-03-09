South Korean capital building world’s biggest spokeless Ferris wheel

By Gawon Bae and Lilit Marcus, CNN

South Korea’s capital is adding another feature to its skyline in 2027 — the “Seoul Ring,” a 180-meter (591-foot) spokeless Ferris wheel.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) announced the attraction would be located in Haneul Park in the city’s northeast.

Spokeless Ferris wheels are a relatively new development. Normally, Ferris wheels have cables running through the middle, but over the last few years technology has evolved to enable the cars to rotate without them.

In addition to being close to the World Cup stadium, the wheel will be set near the Han River in a spot known for its beautiful views of the city.

In a press release announcing the wheel project, the Seoul government stated the wheel’s location in Haneul (Korean for “sky”) Park was chosen for various reasons, namely its proximity to the country’s northern border.

“Since the park is geographically close to North Korea, the SMG will concentrate its desire and wishes for a unified Korea and national unity on the Ring.”

The Seoul Ring is one of several initiatives happening in the Sangam-dong neighborhood, a former landfill now being used for eco-friendly projects. According to the government, the Ferris wheel will use green technology, such as solar power.

Once it’s completed, the Seoul Ring will have 36 carriages, each of which can hold a maximum of 25 people. If it reaches full capacity, the Ferris wheel could accommodate as many as 11,792 people per day.

The Ferris wheel is named for its creator, George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., an engineer who designed the attraction for Chicago’s World’s Columbian Exposition — a precursor to the World’s Fair — in 1893.

Currently, the largest spokeless Ferris wheel in the world is in Shandong, China. It measures 145 meters (475 feet) high.

Meanwhile, Ain Dubai — which opened in the United Arab Emirates last fall — is the record holder for the world’s tallest observation wheel.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.