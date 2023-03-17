The best street style from Seoul Fashion Week

Jeong Jiwon, CNN and Oscar Holland, CNN Contributor: Kim Nayoon, CNN

Seoul Fashion Week is a star-studded affair, with actors and K-pop artists among the high-profile guests seen on this season’s front rows.

Some of the most interesting looks, however, could be found outside, as attendees arrived in style for runway shows across the five-day Fall-Winter 2023 schedule. Others were worn by fashion fans who showed up simply looking for an opportunity to show off their personal style.

Amid chilly temperatures in South Korea’s capital, there were plenty of structured jackets and playful knitwear on display. And there was no shortage of eye-catching outfits.

“People have great fashion sense nowadays,” said 20-year-old Lee Hyeon-seo on his way into a show on Friday. “Koreans have progressed in this field, which I think is wonderful.”

Wearing a cropped women’s jacket, Lee said he was a fan of Korean designers ul:kin and Lee Seong-dong. “They create genderless and street wear styles — that’s why I like them so much.”

Elsewhere, 33-year-old Juno Jung arrived wearing an oversized Balenciaga shirt and Acne Studio pants.

“I used to think that Korean fashion is too focused on K-pop groups, and that everybody dresses the same,” Jung said. “However, after enjoying Seoul Fashion Week, I’ve seen various fashions (on display)… I can tell K-fashion will develop more in the future.”

Scroll down for some of the best looks from Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.