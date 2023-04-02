Oscar-winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies aged 71

By Radina Gigova and Amarachi Orie, CNN

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto — who wrote the haunting score to ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’ and won an Oscar for 1987’s ‘The Last Emperor’ — has died aged 71.

His management team announced that he died on March 28. He had been treated for cancer in recent years.

“We would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favorite quotes: ‘Ars longa, vita brevis.’ Art is long, life is short,” a statement read.

Born 1952 in Tokyo, Japan, the composer enjoyed the music of The Beatles in his early years as well as classical greats like Bach.

He played keyboard with the influential electronic act “Yellow Magic Orchestra”, a band he co-founded in 1978.

But he was best known for his soundtrack work, which brought numerous awards.

Sakamoto wrote the score and starred alongside David Bowie in the 1983 film ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.’

Four years later, he took home a Golden Globe and Oscar for best music for his score for the ‘The Last Emperor.’

He worked continuously until his later years, including the score for 2015 film ‘The Revenant.’

An album of music from the composer, curated by Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu, is set to be released on May 5.

In accordance with Sakamoto’s wishes, a funeral service was held with his close family members, his management team said.

