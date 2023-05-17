Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, returns once again for its 76th edition. Over the next 11 days, the Promenade de la Croisette will screen buzzy premieres from Hollywood’s most notable directors — from Martin Scorscese to Wes Anderson — and will welcome A-list celebrities onto one of the industry’s most-watched red carpets.

This year, a number of actors are making their Cannes debut — and may be looking to make a bold sartorial entrance. Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is set to appear on the carpet for the first time, promoting her first ever acting stint in the new Sam Levinson series “The Idol,” premiering at the festival next week. Rising star Rachel Sennott — the breakout talent of independent movie “Shiva Baby” (2020) and A24’s dark comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022) — is another anticipated newcomer.

As always, fashion in these contexts is a high stakes method of communication. On Tuesday, Johnny Depp made his first Cannes appearance since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022 (a jury in the state of Virginia found both parties liable for defamation). Depp opted for an unassuming black tuxedo, high neck dress shirt and blue-tinted sunglasses for his polarizing appearance.

For more than seven decades, the Croisette’s hallowed red carpet has welcomed time-honored starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. The festivities have long been as just about the fashion as the films — if anything, the level of spectacle has only increased.

