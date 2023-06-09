Bison, melted ice cream among top 10 out-of-the-ordinary hotel room service requests, survey reports

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Melted ice cream, cockle popcorn and a no-egg-white omelet are among the most unusual hotel room service requests from travelers across the globe, according to a recent study.

Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report surveyed over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries including the US, Canada, France and South Korea, according to a news release.

Among the quirkiest hotel requests: bison, boiled bottled water, a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order and a rice bowl for a dog, the report found.

Burgers in bed, anyone? The dish isn’t just the most popular room service order stateside, where 49% of hotel survey respondents said it was the top request. Burgers also beat out pizza, tacos, fries and club sandwiches at hotels globally, according to the report.

When it comes to ordering in, 27% of US hotels reported some guests go all out and pay an average of over $100 for the perk, with champagne and steak ranking as the priciest room service menu items.

If guests really want to explore their eccentric side, hotels across the world are willing to oblige.

The Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, allows guests to request a Lego butler that will deliver the Lego sets of one’s choosing on a silver tray to their rooms, according to the report.

And fans of the “Home Alone” films can satisfy their sweet tooths at New York City’s Plaza Hotel, which serves guests a 16-scoop, topping-layered ice cream named after the franchise for $300, the report says.

