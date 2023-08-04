All eyes on Michelle Yeoh’s stunning surreal bridal gown

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — Michelle Yeoh has shared more snapshots from her recent wedding, unveiling the somewhat unusual bridal dress she wore to the intimate nuptials.

Designed by couture label Schiaparelli, the gown featured a bodice adorned with a large, bejeweled face. In a caption accompanying her Instagram post, Yeoh described it as the French brand’s “Face of Happiness dress.”

The Oscar-winning actress wed French businessman Jean Todt in Geneva, Switzerland, last Thursday, nearly two decades after he proposed.

An earlier social media post showed her wearing a different white gown for what appeared to be a wedding ceremony. But two further sets of images, which were recently posted to Yeoh’s official Instagram account, revealed she also sported a second, less conventional gown.

In the photos, Yeoh is pictured wearing the surrealist-inspired dress as she cut a three-tiered wedding cake and posed with guests — and with what appeared to be her Best Actress Oscar trophy. (Yeoh won at this year’s Academy Awards for her turn as Evelyn Wang in the genre-defying “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”)

Another post featured a close-up of the bejeweled bodice and a snap taken with Schiaparelli’s owner Diego Della Valle, whom she described in the caption as her “darling big brother.”

Yeoh also thanked the label’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

Yeoh has often turned to Schiaparelli for red-carpet appearances — including at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she wore a black silk column dress embellished with gold sequins from the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection.

Founded in Paris in the 1920s, Schiaparelli is renowned for fantastical designs. Founder Elsa Schiaparelli famously collaborated with the seminal surrealists Salvador Dalí and Jean Cocteau.

Speaking to CNN in 2021, Roseberry said the brand’s identity is “really rooted in (Elsa Schiaparelli’s) relationship with art and surrealism.”

“It’s Schiaparelli — it’s meant to be something that challenges the status quo,” added Roseberry, who since 2019 is the first — and to date, the only — American to have led a French couture house.

Face motifs have been a recurring theme in Roseberry’s collections.

Schiaparelli’s signature jewelry items, known as “bijou,” come shaped like eyeballs, noses, hands and lips. Several of the label’s latest bag designs feature bejeweled faces, while others feature a nose-shaped magnetic closure.

And the label’s Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection, unveiled in March, meanwhile includes a black velvet bustier dress adorned with “trompe-l’oeil face” made from gilded brass jewels.

