Bear spotted at Disney World prompts closure of parts of Magic Kingdom

By Marlon Sorto, CNN

(CNN) — A real-life member of the animal kingdom made an unexpected appearance at Walt Disney World Resort on Monday, disrupting some operations.

A bear was spotted in the Magic Kingdom park, prompting the closure of some areas temporarily, the park said in a statement.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release they are “aware of a black bear reported in a tree on Walt Disney World property at the Magic Kingdom.”

“We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park,” Walt Disney said in the statement.

“Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene,” FWC added.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear.”

It was not immediately clear whether other parts of Magic Kingdom remained closed.

There are three other major parks at the resort: EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

Carlos Suarez, Melissa Alonso and Kate Conerly contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.