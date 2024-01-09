Why Gillian Anderson and this dress shocked the red carpet at the Golden Globes

By Nicole Mowbray, CNN

(CNN) — At Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, Gillian Anderson’s ivory, strapless, floor-grazing gown made not one but two statements.

While upon first inspection, the chic wool and silk cady Gabriela Hearst creation epitomizes old Hollywood glamour, a closer look reveals a more subversive twist: The addition of tens of embroidered vulvas sewn onto the skirt.

Speaking to Deadline on the Golden Globes red carpet, the “Sex Education” star explained that she chose it “for so many reasons,” and added, “It’s brand appropriate.”

Paired with a silver metallic handbag by Aquazzura and gems by Chopard, the dress prompted debate on social media with some users on X speculating the star’s choice — billed as a “collaboration” between the actor and designer Gabriela Hearst — was a tacit statement in support of women’s reproductive rights.

Anderson herself explained to British Vogue that, “Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis (the Sanskrit word for womb or vagina) since ‘Sex Education’ landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my (wellness soft drinks) brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure’, I wanted to bring this element into the design… I’m so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!”

And a challenge it was. According to the actor, each motif took craftspeople 3.5 hours to embroider, totaling around 150 hours. Anderson has long proclaimed her admiration for the creations and sustainability credentials of the Gabriela Hearst brand, a feeling that is by all accounts mutual — in 2016, Hearst told the New York Times the actor was her muse, adding: “(She’s) so sexy, so strong: The image of intelligent beauty.”

Anatomical celebrations aside, Anderson’s gown had another revolutionary red carpet addition which left her singing its praises. Pockets. “It’s so comfortable,” she told Extra TV outside the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, where the ceremony was held. “There are pockets on both sides to keep my hands warm.”

