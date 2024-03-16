These are the global airports passengers love the most

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: passenger–pleasing airports, cool streets around the world, France’s frog-leg crisis and Ireland’s best food and drink.

World’s best airports

The busy beavers at Airports Council International have gathered nearly 600,000 surveys from travelers at more than 400 airports around the world and have revealed the passengers’ favorites.

Nine airports shone across all five categories in this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, from cleanliness and staff dedication to easy transport links and overall enjoyment. Those happy hubs are:

• Greenville-Spartanburg International in South Carolina

• Gerald R. Ford International in Michigan

• Rome Fiumicino in Italy

• Casablanca Mohammed V International in Morocco

• Izmir Adnan Menderes in Turkey

• Guayaquil International in Ecuador

• Salalah International in Oman

• Sultan Hasanuddin International in Indonesia

• Yogyakarta International Airport in Indonesia

We don’t like to name and shame, but for comparison, here are the North American airports passengers say they hate the most.

Cool streets, hot cities

A thoroughfare in a cosmopolitan, coastal city has been named the “coolest” street in the world by Time Out in the travel guide’s annual roundup of rad roads that rule. This year’s top 10 was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with four cities featured from across the region.

What’s Japan’s most international city? It’s not Tokyo, according to some. A port city southwest of the modern capital was once the country’s gateway to the world – and that impressive legacy lives on today.

There are celebrations in Spain also as the beautiful tourist city of Valencia has been named the Green Capital of Europe. Flat roads and sunny weather make it a cycling paradise: There are nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) of bike paths linking to “green routes” out of the city.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, it’s no secret that there are close ties between Ireland and the States. But did you know there’s a US border on Irish soil? Here’s why.

If you want to extend the shenanigans into Monday, then you’ll be pleased to learn that St. Patrick’s Day was once a three-day festival that culminated on March 18 – Sheelah’s Day. Here’s what history got wrong about the “female Saint Patrick.”

And before heaping another spoonful of cabbage onto your plate, check out our guide to 26 Irish foods you need to try in Ireland. There’s a lot more on offer than stout and spuds.

If you have a thirst for the hard stuff, however, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, will sort you out. Here are six Irish whiskeys to sip this weekend – and all year round.

Loose morels

If you go down to the woods today, prepare for a big surprise if you pick the wrong mushroom. Morels are a prized springtime delicacy, but a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they’ve been linked to a number of poisonings and should be consumed with caution.

First Camembert cheese faced an “extinction” crisis, and now comes another blow to French cuisine. The nation’s appetite for frog legs is threatening the existence of certain frog species, environmental campaigners warn.

South Korea is also taking steps to protect our critter pals. It’s clamping down on controversial animal cafes where customers head for selfies with animals including raccoons, foxes and meerkats.

You can get paid to move here

Some US cities and towns are offering would-be residents as much as $15,000 in attractive relocation packages to move there, throwing in everything from cash incentives to outdoor activity passes and free egg deliveries.

In case you missed it

After risky spine surgery, the surgeon told her not to plan any travel.

Here’s what happened when she didn’t listen.

South Koreans lined up for days to say goodbye to a baby panda.

You would too, when she looks this cute.

Australian billionaire hopes Titanic II will encourage period dress…

And world peace.

“It’s not us. It’s you.”

Miami Beach tries to split up with spring breakers.

