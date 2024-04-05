Primatologist Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday marked with stunning images by 90 female photographers

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall turned 90 on Wednesday—and to mark the occasion, 90 female photographers have put their work up for sale for 90 days.

A young woman positioned as a blooming night flower, polar bears seemingly hugging but actually play-fighting, and snow geese blasting off from a pond are just some of the stunning images that feature in the fine-art photography sale inspired by Goodall’s legacy. The Jane Goodall Institute, which works to protect chimpanzees and their habitat, will receive 60% of the proceeds.

There are currently 31 images for sale, as part of “The Nature of Hope: 90 Years of Jane Goodall’s Impact” campaign that started on April 1, with the work of 10 more artists being released each week, according to the website of sale host Vital Impacts, a women-led, non-profit organization that uses art to support those protecting the planet.

“As we celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Jane Goodall, we not only honor her groundbreaking work in ethology but also recognize her pivotal role in inspiring women around the world,” National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale, the founder of Vital Impacts, said in a press release.

“Jane Goodall did more than just redefine our understanding of the relationship between humans and animals; she shattered barriers and opened doors for women everywhere,” she added.

Award-winning photographer Jody MacDonald, renowned wildlife photographer Tui De Roy and critically acclaimed photographic artist Tamara Dean are among those whose work is featured.

However, one of the most notable images is a self-portrait taken early in her career by Goodall herself, from a high peak in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park when she was searching for chimpanzees below. She used a camera that she fastened to a tree.

The British animal behaviorist is known for her enduring and exceptionally detailed research on the chimpanzees of Gombe Stream National Park.

“I was really excited to see that that photo of me looking out at the valley at Gombe with my trusty lightweight telescope was chosen. It was taken in, I think, 1962. I was on my own, very high up in the hills, and I thought what a great photo this would make,” Goodall said in the release.

Signed copies of the image are on offer, along with signed photographs of her beloved “F” family of chimpanzees, according to the release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.