Eiffel Tower ticket prices to rise by 20% to help cover renovation costs

(CNN) — France’s iconic Eiffel Tower is increasing its ticket prices by 20%, CNN’s affiliate BFMTV has reported, to help cover the costs of renovation work and financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

An adult ticket including an elevator ride to the summit of the Parisian landmark will cost €35.30 ($38.31) from June 17 onwards, rising from €29.40 ($31.91), BFMTV reported. The same ticket for children aged between 12 and 14 years old will cost €17.70 ($19.21) and the price for children between four and 11 years old to reach the tower’s summit will be €8.90 ($9.66).

The price increase has been brought about, BFMTV reported, in part because of a “significant loss of revenue” caused by the “health crisis between 2020 and 2022.”

In 2020, less than 1.6 million people visited the Eiffel Tower, compared to nearly 6.2 million visitors the year before, the monument’s operating company Sociéte d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE) reported. Less than 2.1 million people visited the following year.

In both years, operating costs were around triple that of the the landmark’s overall turnover, SETE said.

Renovation work is also behind the cost increase, including “lead prevention measures” related to the painting of the tower, BFMTV reported. The painting work is expected to last until 2027 while work is also planned on the elevators, which will lead to occasional closures.

