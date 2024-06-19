This woman sculpts celebrity busts – from sushi

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

London (CNN) — When Ed Sheeran wrote “Shape of You,” he probably didn’t have this vision of himself sculpted from sushi ingredients in mind.

The British megastar is just one of several celebrities whose image has been recreated using ingredients like rice, salmon and pickled ginger by British food artist Michelle Wibowo.

Sheeran’s fellow singer-songwriter Elton John was also given the edible makeover for a one-day exhibition in London, as were actor Benedict Cumberbatch and England football stars Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

Wibowo, 45, spent around 120 hours creating the grapefruit-sized sculptures from the ingredients of the Japanese specialty.

The unusual creations were on display at the CasildArt Gallery in London as part of a collaboration with Japanese food brand Yutaka to mark International Sushi Day on Tuesday.

“I’m used to creating sculptures from unconventional materials, but working with sushi ingredients was a whole other kettle of fish!” Wibowo said in a press release sent to CNN by the organizers.

“It was really fascinating to see how many ingredients there are for making sushi and how these can be used to create intricate details for the face and hair.

“I hope people find the portraits as hilarious as I do and maybe even feel inspired to have a go themselves to mix things up in the kitchen. Remember, all art is subjective!”

Each of the British celebrities was rebranded, sushi-style – say hello to Eelton John, Edamame Sheeran and Benedict Cucumberbatch!

Ken Furukawa, CEO of Tazaki Foods, a leading Japanese food importer and developer that owns the Yutaka brand, said in the press release: “We wanted to create an exhibition that celebrates the diversity and creativity of Japanese cuisine, and inspires you to be adventurous at home in the kitchen.”

