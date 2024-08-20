An airport in Japan shut down because a pair of scissors went missing

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — Traffic at one of Japan’s busiest airports was halted recently when a pair of scissors went missing.

Concern about the scissors – which had been used at a store in the departure waiting area of a domestic flight – resulted in an hours-long security search of New Chitose Airport (CTS), which serves the Sapporo area on the northern island of Hokkaido.

According to the airport, 36 flights were canceled on August 17 and another 201 were delayed amid the search.

There were concerns that a potential terrorist could have taken the scissors and used them as a weapon on board a flight. Eventually, the airport said, the tools were located and flights were able to resume.

“We are aware that the incident occurred due to the lack of proper usage, storage and management systems by the store users,” New Chitose Airport’s operators said in a statement.

“We will investigate this incident, determine its cause, and prevent its recurrence. We will also reaffirm that this incident could relate to hijacking and terrorist attack, and we will ensure that all airport personnel are fully aware of the importance of management.”

Among those affected by the security issues was Japanese rock band 9mm Parabellum Bullet, which missed its performance at the annual Rising Sun music festival in Hokkaido due to a flight cancellation.

“We will definitely get our revenge!!” the band said in a statement posted on the event’s website, while the festival itself announced it would not be offering ticket refunds.

Many travelers went online to vent their frustrations.

“I feel like crying because my flight was canceled due to someone losing a pair of scissors,” one flier wrote on X.

“Because of this incident, the flight I was supposed to take was canceled, and now my reunion with my family I was looking forward to has been shortened. It’s a major disappointment,” wrote another.

Still, others appreciated the airport taking the possible scissor theft seriously.

“As a passenger, I’m grateful that they take such thorough measures to ensure safety,” one X user posted.

