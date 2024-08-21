In photos: The best outfits of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour so far

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of fans, one recording-breaking artist, almost 150 sold-out shows and a rotating wardrobe of 11 designers: These have been the winning ingredients of Taylor Swift’s renowned world tour.

More than halfway through its run, the Eras Tour is now officially the highest-grossing string of concerts of all time, having earnt over $1 billion in revenue from more than four million ticket sales worldwide. So astronomical is Swift’s success, she is less a music megastar than an economic tour de force — with her gigs generating more than $5 billion for local economies, according to the US Travel Association.

Performing a musical oeuvre that spans 18 years, Swift’s three-and-a-half-hour-long set might be a sonic mash-up, but it’s filled with a consistent level of sparkle: Zuhair Murad bodysuits (the latest one unveiled at London featured over 10,000 beads), Ashish sequined T-shirts and Roberto Cavalli crystal embellished skater skirts and bustiers, to name a few. Over the last year, fans have diligently matched Swift’s energy, arriving to shows dripping in sequins, crystals and glitter.

But there have been more than bedazzled leotards on show, too. Swift has donned everything from military jackets to the airy, diaphanous Alberta Ferretti frocks and regal Nicole + Felicia ballgowns — plus we’ve seen a few curveballs from her army of support acts, including Florence Welch, Suki Waterhouse, Hayley Williams and Sabrina Carpenter.

To mark the European tour drawing to a close, we’ve amassed Swift’s best and most memorable ensembles so far. Scroll on to see each look.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.