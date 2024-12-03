Jaguar reveals first concept car after controversial rebrand



British luxury automaker Jaguar has revealed its Type 00 concept car, the first glimpse of a new electric vehicle following a controversial rebrand that has divided opinion.

The manufacturer said it was “introducing an unmistakable, unexpected and dramatic physical manifestation of Jaguar, as the brand continues its transformation,” in a statement published Tuesday after the car was revealed at Miami Art Week.

The Type 00 has a long bonnet (a hood in US English) and a fastback profile, as well as 23-inch alloy wheels. It is presented in two colors: Miami Pink and London Blue.

“The former reflects the iconic Art Deco surroundings of its reveal, the latter references its British heritage,” said Jaguar in the release.

While the Type 00 is a concept and will therefore never enter production, it has divided opinion online.

One commenter on X said the car “looks sleek,” but another said that “00 is how many you’ll sell. Beyond ugly.”

Jaguar said it will become an electric-only brand focused on luxury vehicles, but the evolution goes further than that.

“This transition extends beyond the products Jaguar designs and engineers; it represents a reimagination of the entire brand,” said the automaker.

This new brand identity also stoked controversy when it was revealed in November.

Under the tagline “copy nothing,” Jaguar published a promotional video featuring a diverse cast of models posing and moving through an otherworldly landscape, which drew the ire of traditionalists.

“Umm where are the cars in this ad? Is this for fashion?,” wrote one commenter on X.

The 102-year-old luxury automaker is replacing its former logo, resplendent in all capital letters, with a new one that is supposed to be a “powerful celebration of modernism,” the company announced on November 18.

Other changes to Jaguar’s branding include a redesigned pouncing cat logo, called the “Leaper,” and a new monogram that incorporates the “J” and “R” in the brand name. Car and Driver reports that the Leaper, which has adorned its cars for several decades, is being eliminated in favor of the badge.

“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience,” said Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer, in a press release last month.

The first production car under Jaguar’s new direction will be a four-door electric grand tourer, which will be built in the UK. It will be revealed in late 2025, said the automaker.

Jaguar is also planning to open a number of brand stores around the world, the first of which will open in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.

