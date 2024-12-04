The architects and designers to have on your radar in 2025

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Each year, a fresh troupe of design industry talents are recognized in Architectural Digest’s AD100 list. Spotlighting studios across the globe, from Australia to Belgium, the curated index involves editors spending “months — even years” tracking “extraordinary projects,” according to the magazine’s global editorial director Amy Astley.

For the 2025 edition, it was a series of chalets in Gstaad, Switzerland, which made the magazine’s cover. The ornate chalets — which integrate the aesthetics of both the African continent with the Alps — were designed by 2022 Pritzker Prize winner Francis Kéré and landscape architect Sara Zewde.

Elsewhere, the 2025 list features a handful of storied names, including 2021 World Building of the Year winners Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). The architecture firm is also behind slick institutions such as The Hopkins Student Center in Baltimore, London’s Serpentine Gallery and the Tirpitz Museum in Denmark.

Among the 100 are 13 designers making their list debut. Newcomers include Grace Fuller, whose New York studio has collaborated on a line of ceramics with fashion brand The Row; Food Architects, who have designed spaces for MoMA and Kim Kardashian; and architect Frida Escobedo, based in Mexico City and New York, who was selected to renovate the Centre Pompidou alongside the Parisian firm Moreau Kusunoki.

Also on the list are a number of studios credited for their work transforming the private homes of A-listers. Hallworth Design, helmed by Jane Hallworth, was behind the renovation of Kirsten Dunst’s 1930s LA ranch; while Beata Heuman, based in London, took charge of British model Adwoa Aboah’s townhouse refurbishment.

The 2025 AD100 list will be featured in the publication’s January 2025 issue.

