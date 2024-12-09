Orient Express is opening a luxury hotel in Rome. Here’s what it looks like

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Once famed for carrying wealthy passengers across Europe in opulent train carriages, the Orient Express brand has resurfaced once again — this time jumping off the rails in Italy for a luxury hotel venture.

Orient Express La Minerva, set to open in central Rome in spring 2025, is the first hotel to be opened under the latest incarnation of the legendary brand. Another hotel and a pair of branded ships are set to follow.

Originally constructed in 1620 and converted into a hotel in the 19th century, La Minerva has been restored to highlight Rome’s rich history. The hotel claims to combine “Art Déco style” with “contemporary elegance” while attempting to capture the original, timeless charm of the Orient Express.

With 93 luxury rooms — including 36 suites, a rooftop bar and restaurant, and a Turkish Hammam — Orient Express La Minerva is aimed at sophisticated tourists and Romans alike, with rates beginning at €1,000 (around $1,055) a night.

World-class location

Located in the heart of Rome, just steps from the Pantheon, La Minerva boasts what its promo material calls one of the most “breathtaking panoramic backdrop(s)” in the city.

From La Minerva’s rooftop bar and restaurant, visitors can admire views of the domes of Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza and Saint Peter’s Basilica, the Altare Della Patria and the tower of the Quirinal.

The hotel’s prime location in the historic Piazza della Minerva allows guests to walk to some of Rome’s must-see landmarks, including the Spanish Steps, Colosseum, as well as other popular museums, restaurants and boutiques.

Luxurious rooms

Franco-Mexican architect and designer Hugo Toro meticulously curated the hotel to feel more like a private home than a hotel, according to Giampaolo Ottazzi, general manager of Orient Express Hotels Italy.

La Minerva’s rooms and suites — which range from 25 to 235 square meters (269 to 2,530 square feet) in size — all feature king size beds, marble bathrooms with walk-in showers and luxurious Italian linens.

Some suites feature a private terrace, allowing guests to enjoy their own unique view of the city’s landscape.

Travelers staying in select signature suites will find a turntable with vinyl records and Dyson hair dryers in their rooms. In addition, guests can request dedicated butler service to unpack or pack two items per person during the duration of the stay and a one-way transfer to or from the airport or main train stations.

As you would expect from a brand associated with fancy railway dining cars, La Minerva has two dining and bar venues: one on the rooftop and the other in the elegant lobby.

Building a legacy

La Minerva is just the beginning of what the Orient Express brand’s owners hope will be a new chapter. Hotel group Accor acquired control of the brand name in 2017 after buying a 50% stake from French railway company SNCF.

Later in 2025, Orient Express will open its second hotel, Palazzo Donà Giovanelli in Venice.

Orient Express is also bringing its luxury travel experience to the sea, with the launch of two Orient Express Silenseas ships: La Dolce Vita in 2025 and Corinthian, the world’s largest sailing yacht, in 2026.

“After 140 years of history, this brand is coming to life again, and our responsibility is to set the standard…to last for another 140 years,” said Ottazzi.

And for those who missed the chance to experience the iconic train journey, or wish to relive it, Orient Express trains will soon be returning to railways.

In mid-2026, travelers will have the opportunity to board the original Orient Express cars from the 1920s and 1930s. The dining and bar cars have been thoughtfully redesigned to evoke intimacy and elegance, with soft lighting and marble columns as the focal points.

The suites have also been reimagined for the utmost comfort, featuring embroidered headboards, along with private bathrooms and dressing rooms to enhance the experience.

