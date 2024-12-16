DOT announces new protections for air travelers with disabilities

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — The US Department of Transportation has issued a new rule requiring airlines to follow more rigorous standards when it comes to airline passengers with disabilities.

The new rule will require airlines to meet standards for “safe and dignified” assistance to people with disabilities, especially those who use wheelchairs. It also mandates annual training, including hands-on training for employees and contractors who physically assist passengers and handle wheelchairs. That training must be received by June 17, 2026.

“Every passenger deserves safe, dignified travel when they fly — and we’ve taken unprecedented actions to hold airlines accountable when they do not provide fair treatment to passengers with disabilities,” said Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in a release.

The rule will also require promptness when assisting passengers with disabilities with enplaning, deplaning and connections. For example, assistance should be available when the last passenger who did not request assistance has exited the aircraft.

A little over 1% of wheelchairs and scooters were mishandled during the month of September, according to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report from the Department of Transportation. The new rule also requires loaner accommodations for wheelchairs or scooters that are mishandled and provides more protection to passengers in the event of loss or damage.

Many airlines already offer pre-boarding or other assistance for travelers with disabilities, but many air travelers have complained to the DOT about delays, poor treatment and mishandled wheelchairs.

The DOT recently slapped American Airlines with a $50 million fine after a multi-agency investigation uncovered repeat violations of the rules designed to protect airline passengers who use wheelchairs.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines all list information on their websites about assistance for passengers with disabilities.

