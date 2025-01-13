59 degrees Fahrenheit might not sound that chilly. In Thailand’s capital, it’s a shock to the system

By Jay Ganglani and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — Tropical beaches, cold drinks by the pool and extreme heat are some of the things one might associate with Thailand. Yet, a rare recent cold snap has seen residents of the kingdom’s capital throwing on extra layers and enjoying the cool winter breeze.

Temperatures in Bangkok fell as low as 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit (15.2 degrees Celsius) on Monday, the lowest the capital has seen in years, as the country’s weather agency warned cool conditions could persist through mid-February.

On bustling Silom Road in downtown Bangkok, locals bundled up in sweaters and hoodies, some even thrusting their hands in their pockets to keep warm.

“This year is different, I can’t remember the last time Bangkok was this cold,” Ms. Kai, a 63-year-old drinks vendor, told CNN. “When I was kid, it was much colder, and it stayed for a long time.”

Bangkok typically sees temperatures between 73 and 91 degrees Fahrenheit (23 to 33 degrees Celsius) during January, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand – one reason why it’s a paradise for many tourists looking to escape winter in the northern hemisphere.

Thailand’s northern mountainous region, known as the Thai highlands, often experiences cooler temperatures than the capital, dipping to an average low of 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius) near the city of Chiang Mai in January.

However, both Bangkok and Thailand’s north have seen temperatures plummet to unusual lows this week, because of a high-pressure swing from China, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

Monday’s temperature was the coldest in Bangkok since 2017, according to the meteorological department. The city’s lowest recorded temperature was around 49 degrees Fahrenheit (9.9 degrees Celsius) on January 12, 1955, according to data from the meteorological department.

The agency said that while temperatures are expected to warm from this weekend, the cooler weather could persist across the country until at least mid-February.

While some residents hope the unusually cool temperatures will be good for business, others say they are enjoying the welcome change from Bangkok’s usual heat.

“I hope this is good for my business so people would enjoy walking on Bangkok’s streets more,” said Kai, the vendor. “Normally, [the] traffic of people would die down very quickly after lunchtime and in the afternoon. One of the reasons [was] because of the heat.”

Office worker Thanawat Yooyen, 28, told CNN she was enjoying “these brief moments” of winter. “[It’s] better than nothing,” she said.

One X user wrote on the social media platform, “Mother Elsa is bringing the cold so that people in Bangkok are getting chilly,” referring to the character in Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

Another X user wrote, “So cold in Bangkok this morning I’m in need of my warm jacket. I guess most Thais will be dusting off their puffer coats.”

Travelers and residents are advised to take precautions to stay warm and to be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry and windy winter conditions.

