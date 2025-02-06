SS United States is finally set to leave Philly for Florida — and its final resting place

By Danny Freeman, CNN

Philadelphia (CNN) — The SS United States is nearly on the move — again.

After months of delays, the first leg of the ship’s journey to her new underwater home off the coast of Florida will admittedly be quite short — from Pier 82 to Pier 80 in Philadelphia.

But if all goes to plan, the majestic ship will embark on its journey to Florida on Saturday after some setbacks that delayed its original departure late last year.

“Operations to move America’s Flagship will begin with a lateral move,” says a statement released Wednesday from the ship’s new owner, Florida’s Okaloosa County, referring to the new pier. That move was outlooked for Thursday morning but is now expected to happen on Thursday evening, according to CNN affiliate WPVI.

“The SSUS will [then] depart Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at 4 a.m.,” says Okaloosa County.

The “Big U” will then take two weeks to travel down the East Coast and around the southern tip of Florida before stopping in Mobile, Alabama, for final preparations to be sunk off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach off the Florida Panhandle.

The American icon — which set the transatlantic speed record in 1952 and is nearly as large as the Chrysler Building — will then become a haven for fish and divers as the “World’s Largest Artificial Reef.”

But this is “a tentative schedule,” the statement cautioned. “Dates, times and other logistics are subject to change.”

If Saturday presents visibility challenges, the move would take place at the next low tide, the statement says.

A series of delays

Observers of the SS United States’ move have become accustomed to changes of plans.

Last fall, bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico initially delayed the trip south. The biggest hurdle came in the form of a “Captain of the Port Order” from the Coast Guard.

The order obtained by CNN said the ship “may not have suitable stability for the intended transit and presents a hazardous condition to the port or waterway.” The order said Okaloosa County needed to restore the ship’s structural integrity before it would be allowed to depart.

After the Coast Guard told CNN last month “positive progress” had been made on this front, on Wednesday the county said it had “completed the necessary safety requirements by local, state and federal agencies to move the SS United States.”

The ship’s previous owner, the SS United States Conservancy confirmed the move as well Wednesday, noting the county had done “comprehensive due diligence,” and “extensive testing” to prepare for this journey.

Once the SS United States docks in Alabama, contractors will “remove hazardous material, including non-metal parts and fuel to ensure this deployment is clean and not harmful to the environment it aims to benefit,” according to Okaloosa County.

Officials said the preparation process will take about 12 months.

A ship of lore and history

For more than 70 years, the SS United States has captivated the hearts and minds of Americans for her distinguished beauty, her 1952 transatlantic speed record and for carrying some of the world’s most precious cargo, including multiple US presidents and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

She was withdrawn from service in 1969. The admiration never ceased.

While many longtime fans of the ship have mourned the decision to sink it, the SS United States Conservancy and Okaloosa County say this was the only option to prevent the SS United States from being scrapped after it was evicted from its longtime Philadelphia pier.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.