Tipsy tourist fined $520 after diving into Rome’s Trevi Fountain

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Tourists-behaving-badly season seems to have started early in Rome this year, with three visitors from New Zealand getting in trouble long before the summer sunshine could be blamed for giddy behavior.

The trio were stopped Sunday night as they started to wade into the famous Trevi Fountain in central Rome, a frequent magnet for trouble when peak season crowds start to gather in the city.

As they were being escorted away from the area, one of the tourists, a 30-year-old man, wrestled free from the police and jumped into the fountain as the authorities gave chase, a spokesperson for Rome’s Capital Police told CNN.

“Alcohol was definitely involved,” the spokesperson added.

He was fined 500 euros (around $524) and banned from visiting the Baroque landmark for life.

The Trevi Fountain, constructed in 1762 as the mouth of an aqueduct, underwent a $330,000 cleaning in 2024, during which it was drained so workers could repair marble chipped from the millions of coins thrown into the water each year.

Taking a dip in the fountain has been an aspiration for many tourists, inspired by Federico Fellini’s 1960 film “La Dolce Vita,” during which Anita Ekberg waded into the waters in an evening gown, purring to her paramour, played by Marcello Mastroianni, to join her.

About a dozen tourists are fined for dipping everything from their toes to water bottles into the fountain each year, according to Roman police.

A greater number of would-be thieves are stopped for trying to steal some of the 1.5 million euros worth of coins that are thrown into the water each year. The money, which goes to charity, is collected daily.

In 2024, the city introduced a system to limit the number of visitors in front of the fountain to 400 at a time. The access area is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and the city is considering introducing a small fee to enter.

The New Zealander bypassed the controlled area and entered the fountain by scrambling over the marble sculptures that line the basin.

MORE STORIES FROM CNN TRAVEL

Like what you’ve just read? Here is more of our recent travel news, from railway ambitions in Europe, China and the Middle East, to the delicious foods that Sweden does better than anywhere else.

Railways around the world

Adding Britain to your European rail vacation could get a little easier in the future.

London St. Pancras, the United Kingdom’s only international train station, is working with the Channel Tunnel on opening up more services to France and planning new routes to Germany and Switzerland.

The aim is to shorten journey times, improve timetable coordination and introduce a larger rail fleet. St. Pancras also plans to expand peak-time capacity for international passengers from 1,800 per hour to 5,000.

In other rail news from around the world, China is hoping its new fleet of “silver trains” will encourage the up-in-years portion of its aging population to travel more and spend more. The trains will be fitted out with senior-friendly features such as handrails, oxygen bottles and emergency call buttons.

From silver to gold: The Middle East’s first super-luxury train, Saudi Arabia’s Dream of the Desert, will launch in fall 2026. Its gleaming golden interiors are designed to complement the sandy expanses outside.

National cuisines

Nordic cuisine is having a moment, but there’s a lot more to Swedish food than meatballs and cinnamon buns. From sandwich cake to Västerbotten cheese pie, here are the dishes to try if you’re visiting the Scandinavian nation.

In South America, there’s a food revolution going on in Bolivia, where elite restaurants are getting international notice and ancient Inca and Aymara traditions are finding their way into modern fusion dishes.

In the 15th century, Beijing’s Forbidden City was one of the most powerful places on the planet but governed by extreme secrecy. Even now, details are still emerging about what they feasted on in the royal household, from tiger testicles to bird’s nest soup.

See it while you can

Visitors to New York’s Center for Jewish History can tour a full-scale recreation of the secret annex where diarist Anne Frank hid from the Nazis in wartime Amsterdam. Originally set to end on April 30, the exhibit has proved so popular that it’s been extended until October 31. CNN visited the Manhattan exhibit.

A 1,000-year-old French masterpiece is about to disappear from view for two years. Visitors will get their last chance to see the Bayeux Tapestry, an illustrated embroidery telling the story of the 11th-century Norman conquest of England, on August 31, before the Bayeux museum undergoes a major renovation.

Istanbul’s Maiden Tower, which sits on a tiny island between Europe and Asia, has reopened to the public after it too had a huge facelift. Here’s what it was like when CNN had a look around at the end of last year.

Life in Mongolia

Mongolian couple Buyanaa and Yuk are traditional nomads and digital nomads. Their posts documenting their lives on the steppe have gotten millions of video views online.

If the pair’s cozy headgear has you envious, then it might be time to invest in a new winter hat. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have a roundup of the best noggin-warmers for 2025.

In case you missed it

A winter wonderland decorated with cotton wool and bedsheets disappointed visitors.

It’s snow joke.

An American spent thousands of dollars on a passport to enter North Korea.

Here’s what he discovered there.

Adventurer Tom Turcich spent seven years walking around the world.

But his biggest challenge was being back home.

Moo Deng and Pesto became internet celebrities.

What happens when cute baby animals grow up?

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.