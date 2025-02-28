NTSB cites air traffic controller distraction in California near miss as DOT targets staffing shortages

By Hanna Park, Alexandra Skores and Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — A near collision between two planes at a major California airport two years ago was caused by an air traffic controller distracted by a third plane, the transportation board said Thursday.

The incident on February 23, 2023, involved a Mesa Airlines plane attempting to land on the same runway from which a SkyWest Airlines flight was taking off at Bob Hope Burbank Airport in California. The two planes came within 1,680 feet of each other in one of several high-profile close calls at the time.

The findings come as the Department of Transportation unveils a plan to “supercharge” hiring of air traffic controllers, aiming to address staffing shortages that have plagued the industry for years.

In the Burbank incident, “The local controller did not issue a traffic advisory or safety alert, as required, to either of the flight crews immediately after (the Mesa Airlines plane) reported going around, or during the following minutes when both airplanes were in an unsafe proximity to each other,” the NTSB found after a probe that took more than two years.

The NTSB’s investigation revealed the controller, distracted by the third plane circling the airport, delayed clearing the SkyWest flight for takeoff and failed to monitor the runway and airspace adequately. Although the runway had been cleared, Mesa Airlines pilots spotted the other aircraft and aborted their landing.

The controller then directed the Mesa plane onto a path that risked a collision, triggering cockpit alarms in both planes. The Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) issued warnings and guided the aircraft apart, preventing disaster.

The report also cited as a contributing factor the lack of ground and approach tracking equipment at the airport. Despite the close call, no injuries or damage occurred.

DOT plans to boost controller hiring

The findings came the same day as the Department of Transportation’s rollout of a plan to address critical shortages in the air traffic controller workforce.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Thursday a new initiative to increase air traffic controller hiring, including higher starting salaries and a streamlined application process to ramp up recruitment efforts.

“This staffing shortage has been a known challenge for over a decade, and this administration is committed to solving it,” Duffy said in a statement.

While the NTSB report on the California incident does not explicitly tie the controller’s distraction to staffing levels, it underscores the mounting risks in an overburdened system. Staffing shortages have increased workloads and heightened concerns about aviation safety.

The hiring window, open through March 17, reduces the FAA’s hiring process from eight steps to five, shaving months off the timeline. Starting salaries at the FAA Academy have been increased by 30%, with certified controllers earning an average of $160,000 annually, according to the DOT.

The announcement has drawn cautious optimism from industry groups. Airlines for America, a lobbying organization for major airlines, called the plan a “bold” step, noting the US is currently short nearly 3,000 controllers amid record travel demand.

However, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) warned deeper, long-term solutions are needed.

“The solution to the ATC staffing crisis is a long-term commitment to hiring and training and the retention of the experience of all the highly skilled, highly trained air traffic controllers,” the union said in a statement February 7.

NATCA has also opposed proposals to raise the mandatory retirement age of 56, arguing that such changes would have little impact on systemic shortages.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency’s initiatives to reduce the government’s size, has joined the calls for more controllers, writing on X, “There is a shortage of top notch air traffic controllers. If you have retired, but are open to returning to work, please consider doing so.” The FAA posting for air traffic controllers openings requires all applicants to be “younger than 31 years old before the closing date of the application period.”

The DOT’s plan marks a significant step toward addressing these challenges, but experts warn that solving the crisis will require sustained commitment over many years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.