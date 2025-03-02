Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Oscars

By Oscar Holland, Taylor Nicioli, Stephy Chung, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The year’s biggest red carpet is officially open.

All eyes are on Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, where Hollywood’s A-list is gathering for the 97th Academy Awards. These are the outfits that could go down in history — or infamy — and shape fashion for years to come.

This season’s celebrity trends have spanned retro Hollywood nostalgia, sheer gowns and monochromatic looks, including lots and lots of black. There have also been plenty of playful florals, statement silhouettes and men’s brooches, though the devastation caused by LA’s wildfires has precipitated a noticeably more respectful, restrained approach.

Fashion-watchers will be looking out for moments of magic from the world’s major labels, stylists and jewelers. They will also be expecting memorable looks from individual Oscar nominees, including Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and Colman Domingo — all of whom have delivered standout looks so far this year.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

