This Vegas boutique hotel will soon become The Vanderpump

(CNN) — Entrepreneur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump is getting into the Las Vegas hotel business.

Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday announced a partnership with Vanderpump to overhaul The Cromwell, a boutique hotel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, turning it into The Vanderpump Hotel.

The renovated and rebranded property is expected to debut with its new look in early 2026.

While it will be Vanderpump’s first foray into hotels, the businesswoman and TV personality has a long history in the hospitality industry, including several projects with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas.

“We’ve had a phenomenal partnership with Lisa, developing three very successful restaurants in Las Vegas,” said Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, in a news release. “Now we get to take Lisa’s vision and expertise to the next level — infusing her talent and creativity into an entire hotel at the most incredible location on the Las Vegas Strip.”

The Cromwell, which is across from Caesars Palace, currently houses celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ restaurant GIADA, Bound lobby bar, Interlude casino lounge, Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub, Drai’s After Hours and a Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars did not say whether those venues would be affected by the transformation, noting that additional details would be announced as the project progresses.

The Cromwell will remain open during its transformation into The Vanderpump Hotel. The new property will have an enhanced hotel reception and front desk area, an all-new lounge, redesigned guest rooms and suites, and a “fresh, new feel” for the casino floor, according to a news release announcing the project.

“Sexy elegance and comfort” will be at the heart of the redesign, the release said.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been in the restaurant and nightclub business for decades. Vanderpump became more widely known through “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and its spinoff “Vanderpump Rules.”

