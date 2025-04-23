Videos show woman bypassing part of TSA checkpoint and gate agents to stow away on Delta Air Lines plane

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Security camera videos show the woman accused of sneaking past airport security and onto a Delta Air Lines plane headed to France.

Svetlana Dali boarded Delta Flight 264 from New York’s JFK International Airport to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport on November 26 without a ticket, prosecutors say.

In one of the videos, obtained by CNN from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, Dali can be seen proceeding through the security checkpoint’s body scanner, and getting a pat down while wearing a tan shirt over a grey hoodie and jeans.

Dali first bypassed an airport employee in charge of a crewmember checkpoint and skipped stations where her ID and boarding pass would have been checked, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration told CNN.

At the gate, she placed herself in the middle of what appeared to be a family traveling together.

The second video shows Dali, now wearing a jacket and backpack with the grey hoodie pulled over her head, accompanying the group of passengers onto the jet bridge.

At the time of the incident Delta Air Lines said it found “deviation from standard procedures is the root cause of this even﻿t.”

Dali was returned to the United States and arrested but was released shortly after being charged. In December, prosecutors say, she cut off her ankle monitor and tried to flee to Canada. She was arrested again and has been in jail in New York ever since.

Dali was in Brooklyn Federal Court earlier Tuesday, where her trial was scheduled to start May 19 with jury selection, but the court also included a notation that parties could “continue to try to come to a resolution” before then.

She has pleaded not guilty.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.

