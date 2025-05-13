United unveils new Dreamliner aircraft interior with business class suites

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — United Airlines passengers flying on new Boeing 787-9s will find a new “Elevated” aircraft interior when the fresh design debuts on international flights next year.

The Dreamliner aircraft interior, which was unveiled on Tuesday, features new luxury United Polaris Studio suites for some business class travelers, sliding doors and 19-inch screens for standard United Polaris seats and improvements across classes of service in this “nose-to-tail transformation.”

United Polaris Studio suites will be found in the first row of each business class section, with a total of eight on board. The new suites are 25% larger than the standard United Polaris offering and have privacy doors, an extra ottoman seat, exclusive meal options and a caviar amuse-bouche service. Luxury skincare, 27-inch seatback screens and hoodie-pajamas and slippers are among the other amenities for the Studio suites.

Standard United Polaris seats are also getting upgraded with sliding doors to create suites and larger, 19-inch screens. Customers can choose seats facing the window or the center of the aircraft for added privacy, or they can select aisle-facing seats with dividers that lower to accommodate passengers flying together.

United Polaris business class customers will also have access to a new, onboard grab-and-go snack bar.

“These new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond,” said Andrew Nocella, United EVP and chief commercial officer, in a news release.

The Elevated interior features “a brighter and warmer feel throughout,” according to United, and improvements throughout the cabin. United Premium Plus seats have privacy dividers and wireless charging, and Economy seats will feature what United says are the largest economy class seatback screens in the world.

The airline said it has invested $150 million in total food and beverage improvements this year. New mid-flight meal options will include a regionally influenced tapas service, and Economy passengers will have expanded dining options with more choices

United expects to receive its first 787-9 with the new interior by the end of the year, and the first passenger flights — from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London — are planned for 2026.

The new aircraft interior debuts as United Airlines struggles at its Newark hub amid air traffic control equipment outages and FAA staffing shortages that have snarled operations.

United Airlines emailed a video to frequent flyers on Monday saying, “It’s absolutely safe to fly.” The email closes by praising the Department of Transportation plan, announced Thursday, to update air traffic control systems across the country, and increase controller staffing.

“In short, neither the FAA nor United will ever compromise on safety,” the email says. “We hope to see you on board soon.”

CNN’s Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.

