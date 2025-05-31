Stand up on the plane too early? You could be risking a fine

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — This week in travel news: A park that’s home to the real Batcave, Asia’s underrated adventure destination, and a Canadian-American romance that happened in Mexico.

Don’t get up

We all want to get off the plane as soon as it lands, but that can become a disorderly scramble, even before the aircraft has come to halt. Now the Turkish government has decided enough is enough.

A memo from the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation says that passengers can be fined if they “stand up, go to the corridor, open the overhead bins and proceed along the aisles … despite the announcements about the rules during taxi after landing, when the aircraft has not yet reached the parking position and the seat belt warning lights have not turned off.”

The amount of the fine was not mentioned, and it’s unclear if anyone has actually been given one. But considering that IGA Istanbul Airport is the best connected airport in the world and this rule applies to all commercial flights entering the country, there are a lot of travelers who could potentially come under scrutiny.

Besides the people who stand up before the plane is safely at the gate, fines can also be issued to “⁠passengers who use or attempt to use smoke-producing devices or products (aka vapes) on the aircraft.”

Cool spots for summer

Even if you live in an urban area, there are still ways to get out and enjoy the great outdoors this summer.

CNN’s Sara Sidner finds happiness on horseback in LA’s Griffith Park, which might just be the greatest city park in the US.

Among the highlights: a Merry-Go-Round that inspired a guy named Walt Disney to think about building a theme park, various hiking and biking trails, Griffith Observatory, the Los Angeles Zoo, and any number of spots where your favorite movies and TV shows were filmed — including the real Batcave from the original ’60s TV show.

If your summer travel dreams take you farther afield, one Asian destination is becoming a major hub for wellness and outdoor pursuits.

Taiwan is home to an inviting mix of different landscapes. Locals flock to Sun Moon Lake and Taroko Gorge, but there are also 260 peaks over 3,000 meters (9,800 feet), plus beaches, campsites, hiking trails and scenic train rides to choose from.

Planning to get in the water this summer? Our friends at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have tried and tested the best one-piece swimsuits for women of all body types.

The look of love

It sounds like the plot of a romcom: a Canadian librarian ran off with an American yacht captain during the heady summer of 1968.

But it’s all true.

Beverly Carriveau and Bob Parsons met in Mazatlan, Mexico. She says that it was like “a thunderbolt” when she first glimpsed Parsons through a window in the hotel gift shop.

Later, he sent a bottle of white wine over to the table where she was dining with her friend.

From there, it was history. The couple were married for 52 years until Parsons’ death five years ago.

This is just one of the many stories of how travel can build lifelong connections. Check out Chance Encounters for more — or to submit one of your own.

In case you missed it

A man lost an AirPod under his train seat.

It took 11 firefighters to rescue him — and the AirPod.

This Japanese airport got a Sanrio makeover.

Now landing at Hello Kitty International.

Southwest will start charging for checked bags.

Prices begin at $35.

New Zealand has named its “bug of the year.”

It’s an ancient worm that spits poison goo.

