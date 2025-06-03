The aircraft mechanic using social media to make flying – and grieving – a little less scary

By Kate Springer, CNN

(CNN) — Max Comer never set out to become a social media star.

But somewhere between fixing landing gear in Oklahoma and raising two young sons on his own, the 33-year-old aircraft mechanic — known as “Airplane Facts with Max” online — started gaining followers by the thousand.

In his quirky, deadpan videos, Comer introduces aircraft components like speed tape, cargo doors and ice detection systems — often relating them to elaborate “Lord of the Rings” references.

In one video about titanium engine fan blades, for instance, he dives into an extended overview of the origins of Andúril, the sword carried by Aragorn, which was reforged from the shards of Narsil by the Elves of Rivendell.

But it’s not all Tolkien.

Sporting metal-band tees and long, wavy strawberry-blond hair, Comer also helps demystify air travel by posting reassuring videos about common in-flight worries, from banging sounds during takeoff to the origins of the “smoke” coming from overhead vents.

He also clears up misconceptions about things like “duct tape” on planes (it’s actually speed tape) or the “black” box (which is actually two bright orange boxes).

To his surprise, people have embraced his dry humor and mix of aviation facts and Middle-earth lore — a curious combination that’s earned him over 1.2 million Instagram followers and nearly half a million more on TikTok.

“One thing I’ve learned from my page is that aircraft mechanics aren’t talked about much — we usually work behind the scenes, so I’m glad to shine a little light on what we do,” he tells CNN.

“There are hundreds of thousands of us out there, working overnight in the dark and the rain, changing tires and brakes, getting covered in hydraulic fluid. It’s not glamorous. It’s dirty. It can be hard on your body. But someone’s got to do it — and we do.”

Finding his own runway

Growing up in Denver, Colorado, Comer had a lot of freedom to pursue hobbies and do his own thing.

He recalls spending his youth skateboarding, playing guitar in local bands and helping his dad with repairs on the family ranch.

After high school, Comer gave college a try for about a year and a half, but it wasn’t a good fit, so he dropped out.

In 2013, Comer met his late wife, Jones, and they later welcomed their first son, Finn, a year later.

At the time, he was bartending while searching for a more stable career with benefits.

A friend’s father, an aircraft mechanic, was about to start school for his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license and invited Comer to join him. So in 2015, he enrolled in a full-time A&P program while continuing to work nights at the bar.

“It was a grind,” he says. “We were scrambling to make ends meet. But I knew it was just 18 months — and I could do it.”

Learning on the line

After graduating, Comer took a job with Horizon Air in Seattle, working on regional jets like the Bombardier Q400 and Embraer 175.

“I was really green,” he says. “In school, you’re working on engines that have been sitting there for 25 years. Then suddenly working on a live aircraft that’s about to carry real people.”

Thankfully, he was surrounded by veteran mechanics who showed him the ropes during overnight shifts when they would take care of whatever the planes needed, such as tire and oil changes or flight control checks.

Sometimes, he worked on planes that carried his own family. He recalls one morning when he was stuck trying to fix a plane’s cargo door.

“My wife, Jones, and my kid were actually on that flight,” he says. “She’s texting me from the terminal like, ‘Fix the damn plane, Max! We’re gonna miss our connection!’”

And while it could be high pressure at times, Comer loved the job.

“There’s a lot of stress in aviation for everybody in the industry. There’s a low margin of error, so things have to be precise,” he says.

“The plane can’t pull over. There’s no side of the cloud where you can stop and check something. It makes me feel like what I’m doing on a day-to-day basis is important, because it is.”

Light in a dark place

For the next few years, life was good for Comer — he had a fulfilling career, was deeply in love, and welcomed a second son.

But then his world collapsed. In September 2022, Jones passed away unexpectedly.

“It was by far the hardest time in my life,” he says. “She was the love of my life. A one-of-a-kind person who brought so much joy to our lives. I felt like my life was over. I couldn’t sleep. I was spiraling.”

As he struggled to stay afloat under the crushing weight of grief, Comer searched for distractions and comfort in literature.

He turned to the world of “The Lord of the Rings,” losing himself in Elvish languages, gruesome battles and the lore of Tolkien’s magical realms.

“Tolkien has always been a comfort story for me,” he says. “Oddly enough, my wife didn’t like ‘Lord of the Rings’ — she thought it was boring. So, it was one thing that didn’t remind me of her. It felt like a safe space away from everything.”

Gearboxes and Gandalf

Around the same time, Comer began posting short, monotone videos about aircraft parts on his private Instagram.

His friends thought they were funny and urged him to try TikTok. So, in November 2022, he gave it a shot.

“I posted on TikTok, then accidentally fell asleep on my lunch break,” he says. “I wasn’t sleeping much back then and just dozed off.”

He never imagined that first “airplane fact” would take off.

“When I woke up, it already had 20,000 views. My phone had exploded,” he recalls. “It was wild.”

About three months later, he posted his first Tolkien-themed airplane fact, just to see if he could connect two wildly different interests.

“I didn’t think I could do it again,” he says. “But then I came up with another one, and then another. And I realized — I could just keep going.”

If it were up to him, he says he’d talk about “Lord of the Rings” all day.

“But I realized most people don’t know as much about airplanes as I do,” he says. “So I figured, why not do both? It’s a win-win.”

A vital creative outlet

For a long time, Comer didn’t mention Jones on his page. But when he finally did, the outpouring of support caught him off guard.

“It was overwhelmingly positive,” he says. “People shared their own stories of grief, and it made me feel less alone.”

Looking back, he says, Airplane Facts with Max gave him something vital.

“During that time, I had a hard time wanting to just keep going day to day. It gave me something to look forward to — a creative outlet I really needed.”

And what would Jones think about it all?

“She loved social media. I think it would blow her mind. Especially because it’s about two things — “Lord of the Rings” and airplanes — that she thought were so boring,’” he laughs.

“She’d probably be like, ‘My dumb husband? This guy?’ But I think she’d probably be a mix of proud and jealous.”

Having fun with it

While Comer occasionally shares more personal posts, the vast majority of his content is lighthearted — created just for the fun of it.

He says he truly enjoys finding unlikely links between cargo bays or landing gear and obscure Tolkien plotlines.

“I don’t script the videos,” he says. “I tried once, but it looked like I was reading. Now I just visualize it and go.”

He’s especially proud when his content helps viewers overcome a fear of flying or inspires a new career path.

“I’ve had people message me saying they’re starting A&P school because of my channel,” he says. “That’s wild to me. I hope that the industry treats them as well as it’s treated me.”

Finding himself again

Comer currently works in heavy maintenance on Boeing 737s, 777s and 787s, performing comprehensive “C-Checks” that commercial aircraft undergo every couple of years.

“We take the airplane apart and put it back together. When it leaves, it’s basically a brand-new aircraft,” he explains. “That’s why a plane from 1996 can still fly.”

Beyond aviation and Tolkien content, Comer has also started sharing his original music — mostly heartfelt acoustic tracks written about his late wife.

“For me, it just kind of flows out, and it feels good to be able to take that emotion and create something,” he adds.

Whether through his poignant music or humorous aviation facts, Comer hopes his content resonates on multiple levels.

He aims to shine a light on aircraft mechanics, ease anxieties around flying, delight fellow Tolkien fans — and perhaps offer solace to those navigating grief.

“This all started when I was at the lowest point in my life,” says Comer. “It helped me find myself again and made me feel like I had something of value to give.

“If I’ve brought anyone a little laughter or comfort over the past few years, that makes me feel really good about what I’ve been doing.”

