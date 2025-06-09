13 standout looks from the Tony Awards 2025

By Oscar Holland and Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — It may be off-season in Hollywood, but Broadway’s biggest names were on hand to deliver plenty of glamour at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

Braving the rain, stars of the big stage arrived at New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall on Sunday in a series of silver, cream, ivory and champagne-colored embellished gowns, along with fittingly theatrical statement suiting.

US theater is having a moment: The 2024-25 Broadway season was the highest-grossing ($1.89 billion in revenue) and best-attended (14.7 million theatergoers) in history, according to the Broadway League. Theater’s boundaries with TV and film have also become increasingly porous, with George Clooney and “Succession” star Sarah Snook among this year’s high-profile Tony Award nominees.

The event’s red carpet has, in turn, become a major moment for stylists and fashion designers. Here are 13 standout looks.

Cynthia Erivo

Finally liberated from the emerald green of her “Wicked” method-dressing marathon, Cynthia Erivo looked resplendent in a champagne an embellished gown straight from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 couture runway. The standout feature was a dramatic yet delicately embroidered bodice that sat so far off-the-shoulder it appeared to float around her.

The British actor and singer did, thankfully, retain one element of her wicked witch era: delightfully long nails, which this time featured floral flourishes from nail technician Shea Osei.

Erivo went on to host the ceremony in an embroidered kimono by Saudi couturier Ashi Studio — but not before she performed the night’s opening number in a crystal-embroidered ruby gown by The Gap’s new high-end atelier, GapStudio.

Danielle Brooks

“Orange is the New Black” breakout star Danielle Brooks co-presented the ceremony this year, walking the red carpet in a mocha-hued haute couture dress by Stephane Rolland. The taffeta smock featured an embellished neckline and wide circular sleeves and was finished with a sculptural braided up-do by hair technician Tish Celestine.

Sarah Paulson

Tony Awards co-presenter Sarah Paulson arrived at the ceremony in a haute couture Schiaparelli two-toned gown. The black velvet bodice featured a high-neckline and scooped at the hips before blooming into a buttery satin skirt embellished with sequins and embroidery. Daniel Roseberry, creative director of the French luxury house said he wanted the collection to be “baroque” and “extravagant,” when it was unveiled in January.

Paulson completed her look with Buccellati earrings and a slicked-back bun.

Cole Escola

“Oh, Mary!” star Cole Escola arrived in a powder blue dress (and curly wig) paying homage to Broadway legend Bernadette Peters.

Designed by up-and-coming US label Wiederhoeft, the gown’s low neckline, lace-up corset and glass-bead detailing evoked the iconic, medal-strewn look Peters wore to accept her Best Actress award at the 1999 Tonys (it was also her costume in “Annie Get Your Gun”). But there were several subtle differences, too — not least the halterneck, which framed a sheer panel showing off Escola’s well-groomed chest hair.

Daniel Dae Kim

The first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Best Actor in a Play award, Daniel Dae Kim used the spotlight to celebrate his Korean roots. The “Lost” star put a modern spin on traditional Korean clothing in a “couture Hanbok” by LA-based brand, Meehee Hanbok (paired with black Christian Louboutin boots).

Like “Yellow Face,” the Broadway production for which Kim was nominated, the look offered a commentary on race in America. Speaking to Associated Press on the red carpet, the actor said he was making a “little statement,” adding: “Now that the definition of ‘American’ is under attack, I thought it would be nice to say that no matter what we look like or how we dress, we can all still be loyal and proud Americans.”

Ariana DeBose

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returned to co-host the Tony Awards for the third time in a row, wearing a minimalist white silk slip dress and a tangled stack of layered pearl necklaces. She changed later into a black tailored skirt suit for a live performance of “Hamilton” tracks to celebrate the production’s 10th anniversary.

Sarah Snook

The Australian actor, who scooped best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her one-woman rendition of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” marked the special occasion with a champagne-colored sequin gown by British designer Richard Quinn. The design featured a pooling, mermaid train and ‘80s-style shoulder padding.

On stage, the “Succession” star embodies 26 different characters over the course of the two-hour production. Snook had performed the play at London’s West End last year, where she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress. “The Picture of Dorian Gray” was her Broadway debut.

Mia Farrow

“Rosemary’s Baby” star Mia Farrow was nominated for her first Tony Award for her performance in “The Roommate” alongside Patti LuPone. Farrow, who brought her son Ronan as her date, arrived in a monochromatic cream suit and matching chunky boots.

Jean Smart

“Hacks” star Jean Smart co-presented the Tony Awards in a custom Christian Siriano black floor-length gown which was draped at the waist. On-screen, Smart’s character Deborah Vance, a celebrated Las Vegas stand-up comic, is partial to a glitzy sequin bell-sleeved gown — but Smart’s own red carpet persona is much more refined, opting for monochromatic gowns and more structured silhouettes.

Julianne Hough

“Dancing with the Stars” triple threat Julianne Hough also wore Christian Siriano — alongside eight other Tony attendees — on the red carpet.

Hough’s pristine ivory look featured a tulle mermaid skirt reminiscent of the kind worn by Marilyn Monroe, Diana Dors and Vera Ellen in the 1940s and ‘50s.

Paul Tazewell

Acclaimed costume designer Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for his profession. Now, just a few months later, he picked up a Tony Award for best costume design of in a musical for his work on “Death Becomes Her.” Tazewell is the second designer ever to win both landmark awards in the same year.

For the occasion he donned a Comme des Garçons iridescent frock coat complete with draped bows and McQueen slacks, along with chunky patent Givenchy boots. His arrow brooch, pinned to his lapel, was vintage and from New York-based jewelers Fred Leighton.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Known for his sharp and often-colorful red-carpet suiting, Leslie Odom Jr. opted for a more muted palette. With its subtle pinstripes and exaggerated proportions, his oversized three-piece toed a line between luxury tailoring and streetwear — a tightrope often walked by American label Fear of God, the American label behind the outfit..

The actor completed his look with a turtleneck and a pair of shades, before changing into all-black to perform with the original cast of “Hamilton” in celebration of the production’s 10th anniversary.

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel was nominated for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for her three different roles in “Dead Outlaw,” based on the true story of 20th century train-robber Elmer McCurdy.

For her first Tony nomination, and first time on the award ceremony’s red carpet, Knitel opted for a shimmering gold gown with a strapless neckline.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.