Now may be the best time all year to visit Las Vegas

By Matt Villano, CNN

(CNN) – So long as you’re not made of wax, right now is a great time to visit Las Vegas.

Part of this is on Mother Nature; summer temperatures can hit a beastly 115 in the Mojave Desert, a harsh reality that can literally fry an egg on Las Vegas Boulevard and historically has made July and August two of the quietest months of the year in Sin City.

You can also thank the bean counters for Las Vegas being much cheaper to visit this summer. In response to recent slowdowns in overall visitation to the city, many overnight and day-trip destinations have rolled out bargain-basement deals on accommodations, parking, admissions and more.

Add to these discounts several new attractions, diversions and restaurants around town, and there’s certainly no shortage of things to do (indoors, with AC).

Summer savings

Hotel deals started at the beginning of June.

Downtown’s Plaza Hotel & Casino, which starred as Biff Tannen’s Pleasure Paradise in “Back to the Future 2,” was first to the starting line when it unveiled an all-inclusive package that includes a room, two meals a day at participating restaurants and unlimited alcoholic beverages for $125 per person per night. The deal also includes a waived resort fee, which normally is a whopping $44 per night.

Closer to the Strip, The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower rolled out a package with rates of $49 per night on weeknights and $99 per night on weekends. This deal includes taxes and fees, a $25 daily dining credit and free admission to the 106th-floor Observation Deck — an additional savings of up to $36.95.

Even casino resorts and attractions on the Las Vegas Strip have gotten in on the act.

Resorts World Las Vegas, which comprises the brands Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords, recently unveiled an “Escape to Summer” package that includes 40% off room rates and a $75 daily resort credit for dining, cocktails and cabanas.

Resorts World also suspended its $18 per night parking fee through August 28. This means the property joins Treasure Island, Sahara and Casino Royale as the only casinos that don’t charge for parking right now.

What’s more, Swingers, a popular adults-only indoor mini golf attraction inside Mandalay Bay Resort Casino, is now allowing kids before 6 p.m. daily through August 31. Pricing is $18 for kids under 21 and $30 for grownups; there’s also a “Kids Combo” that includes a round of golf, a kids’ meal and a soft drink or juice for $35.

Several resorts and other destinations have even unveiled special promotions aimed specifically at locals. Most of these deals are cataloged on Locals Unlocked Las Vegas, a new resource launched earlier in June by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

This page features everything from hotel discounts to deals on admission at local attractions such as the Sphere, Area 15 and the Las Vegas Monorail, to name a few.

Openings galore

One hallmark of Las Vegas is that the destination is constantly reinventing itself, and several notable attractions and restaurants have opened in recent weeks.

No. 1 on the list: the Hall of Excellence, a museum at Fontainebleau Las Vegas that comprises iconic memorabilia from the sports and entertainment industries over the last 100 years. Many of the items in the collection are on loan from former sports broadcaster Jim Gray and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Perhaps the museum’s most impressive displays are the dirty jersey in which New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run in 2022, and a heptagonal case with all seven of Brady’s championship rings.

Another destination that just recently opened to the public: Grand Prix Plaza, the hub of activity during the city’s annual Formula One race. Here, a new temporary attraction includes three fan-friendly activities: go-karting that takes riders through garage space and on a section of the actual track; an interactive museum; and race simulators.

These activities will be open at Grand Prix Plaza until fall, when F1 officials begin preparing the facility for the third annual Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place November 20 to 22 this year.

Elsewhere around town, new dining, drinking and partying hotspots have grabbed headlines as well.

Venetian Las Vegas recently opened a sushi counter/speakeasy restaurant named Nomikai, and a lively food hall with an outpost of the legendary Florence sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio. The former serves delicious sushi rolls with the option of freshly grated wasabi; the latter is famous for focaccia sandwiches with fixings such as prosciutto, spicy eggplant, and more.

At the Flamingo Hotel & Spa, a partial overhaul of the pool area resulted in the Go pool, a new pool area with several spacious cabanas, a thumping DJ booth, and the only swim-up bar on the Las Vegas Strip. The Go pool is free to both hotel guests and members of the public.

In the burgeoning Arts District, Doberman Drawing Room, a taxidermy-adorned craft-cocktail bar, opened in May with a strong collection of drinks from mixologist Juyoung Kang. One drink, the Pillow Book, is made with vodka, nigori sake, strawberry, sumac, lemon and egg white. Another, the zero-proof Coffee Cheesecake, is a rich and creamy take on the classic espresso martini with a surprising twist: parmesan.

Another recent addition to the Arts District is Bar Boheme, a modern French restaurant and the latest from Chef James Trees. During a break in service earlier this month, Trees boasted that entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and freedom of mind have helped him build a veritable armada of stellar restaurants around town.

“Vegas is never going to stop being Vegas,” he told CNN. “That means we’ve got to keep doing what we do.”

Numbers and beyond

While the city’s creative wheels are clearly turning, there are concerns: fewer people are visiting Las Vegas.

The total number of visitors to Las Vegas in March dropped 7.8% compared to March 2024, the third consecutive month that year-over-year numbers have declined, according to statistics released recently by the visitors’ bureau.

The data also indicates the March decline followed an 11.9% year-over-year drop in February 2025, though the double-digit plunge could be deceiving because Las Vegas hosted the Super Bowl in February 2024, a month that included an extra day due to the leap year. The decline mirrors trends nationally, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office.

Overall, tourism stats comparing visitor volume from the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024 indicate a drop of 6.9% to 9.7 million, and convention attendance was down 1.6% to 1.8 million.

It’s not easy to name all the factors driving these trends, but different people have different ideas.

For Steve Hill, CEO and President of the city’s tourism board, this downturn is in part seasonal, and a likely response to a sagging economy and government policies that have soured travelers from Canada, Mexico and other big feeder countries on the idea of vacationing in the United States.

Other experts fear resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are just getting too greedy.

Resort fees in Strip hotels now range from $20 to $55 per night, parking can run $20 to $45 per night, and guests are being nickel-and-dimed in other areas, too. At Bellagio Las Vegas, for instance, guests must fork over a $25 surcharge to receive room service orders with the traditional presentation of ceramic plating and metal silverware. Aria Las Vegas made headlines in June when a guest complained of paying $26 for a minibar bottle of water.

The result of these fees and prices is a perception that a vacation in Las Vegas is just too expensive, according to local radio personality and social media influencer Heather Collins.

“We [need to] figure out how to make this city not only great for the high rollers of the world, but also for budget-friendly people,” said Collins, a Vegas native whose Instagram account, Raised in Vegas, has 225,000 followers. “There needs to be a balance of both.”

What’s next

Better times for Las Vegas may be coming sooner rather than later.

According to the visitors’ bureau, convention bookings for the second half of 2025 and most of 2026 are nearly sold out — a strong showing that undoubtedly will bring more people into town.

Big events also are expected to be solid draws. RISE, the world’s largest sky lantern festival, takes place in the Jean Dry Lakebed south of town the first weekend of October, and the addition of a three-day music program this year has organizers planning for a huge crowd.

Then, of course, there’s the Formula One race, which is always a boon for international tourism and likely will have accessible and affordable options for locals, too.

Hill described his perspective on the future as “optimistic.” The slowdown in Sin City is in line with what’s going on elsewhere, Hill said.

“When you start to see Las Vegas have a slowdown that is greater than slowdowns in other places, that’s when you should pay attention,” he said. “We’re not even close to feeling that right now.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.