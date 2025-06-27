Lauren Sanchez’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown revealed

By Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

(CNN) — After much anticipation, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown has been revealed, with Dolce & Gabbana confirmed as the fashion house behind the design.

Many details surrounding the Bezos-Sanchez wedding extravaganza have been closely guarded and, in keeping with tradition, this secrecy of course extended to the bridal dress.

But the sartorial embargo could not keep a lid on early rumors that Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were the designers behind the look.

Sanchez’s personal affinity to the luxury Italian brand is no secret, and she’s now a regular attendee of its fashion shows.

Sanchez attended the house’s Alta Sartoria couture show in Sardinia last summer where she watched on — in white, no less — as her son Nikko Gonzalez walked the runway. Gonzalez had made his debut for Dolce & Gabbana during the brand’s Fall-Winter 2024 menswear show in Milan in January of that year, with both Sanchez and Bezos on the front row.

Dolce was also photographed in Venice on Thursday, further fueling speculation that the designers were involved in the wedding.

Sanchez’s bold style has evolved significantly over the years. In the lead up to her Met Gala debut in 2024, when she stepped out in a strapless Oscar de la Renta custom design, she told Vogue, “I think my personal style is ever-evolving. I was a reporter for a long time, so it was suits. Then did a morning show and you dressed a little differently. I’ve always had to dress for the role I was in. Now I’m having fun.”

She appeared to channel this attitude at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January, when she raised eyebrows in an Alexander McQueen suit, the suffragette-white design was styled to reveal a hint of her lace bustier.

Meanwhile, a survey of her more formal looks in recent years reveals a trend towards form-fitting, strapless, and mermaid cut gowns, exemplified by the shimmering nereid-inspired Roberto Cavalli gown she wore to the amfAR gala in Cannes last month.

Sanchez has turned to celebrity stylists like Molly Dickson and to help craft her look for major public events, as many prominent figures do.

Dickson, who counts Sydney Sweeney and Bella Hadid among her clients, styled Sanchez in a remarkably bridal, all-white Oscar de la Renta custom gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March. While the design by Dolce and Gabbana was the main event, Sanchez tantalized onlookers with numerous other high-fashion ensembles including a single-strapped vintage Alexander McQueen dress and a brocade corset dress from Schiaparelli’s most recent couture show over the course of celebrations.

