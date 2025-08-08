Skip to Content
CNN - Style

Waterslide cracks open on world’s largest cruise ship, injuring one passenger

<i>Maddie Adams via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A photo taken by a cruise passengers shows a hole in an acrylic waterslide on Icon of the Seas.
Maddie Adams via CNN Newsource
A photo taken by a cruise passengers shows a hole in an acrylic waterslide on Icon of the Seas.
By
New
Published 11:29 AM

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — An acrylic waterslide on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas broke open on Thursday, injuring one passenger and leaving a sizable hole in the bottom of the tubular slide.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said in a statement.

“The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.” The guest is in stable condition.

Video captured by bystanders after the slide cracked open shows water pouring out of a hole in a section of the colorful slide that passes over the deck.

According to Royal Caribbean’s website, Icon of the Seas has six waterslides in a waterpark called Category 6, which it says is the “largest waterpark at sea.” The park is located on decks 16 and 17 of the behemoth ship, which is currently the world’s largest cruise ship in operation.

Icon of the Seas embarked on its maiden voyage in January 2024. The ship can carry nearly 10,000 people at full capacity.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Style

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content