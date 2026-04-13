These are the world’s busiest airports for 2025

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — The world’s busiest airport rankings for 2025 are out. Global air traffic last year showed significant growth, and the No. 1 airport held onto its longstanding title. But 2026 has introduced more uncertainty for air travel.

Total passengers are estimated to come in globally at 9.8 billion in 2025, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by Airports Council International. That’s up 3.6% from 2024 and marks a gain of 7.3% from pre-pandemic 2019 figures. ACI, an industry federation representing more than 2,200 airports in 181 countries, will finalize traffic tallies in July.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Delta Air Lines hub in Georgia’s capital city, is once again No. 1 in the world for passenger traffic, with a whopping 106.3 million passengers using the airport in 2025.

While that’s an impressive number, it does represent a 1.6% decline from the 2024 total and a nearly 4% dip from 2019.

The Atlanta airport has held the world’s busiest airport title for 27 of the last 28 years, slipping just once in 2020 when air travel cratered during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai International Airport held onto the No. 2 slot for the third consecutive year. And Tokyo’s Haneda Airport jumped up one slot to take the No. 3 ranking in 2025. Dallas Fort Worth (No. 4) and Shanghai Pudong (No. 5) round out the top five.

“Generally we’ve seen growth in all regions, and it was really bolstered and fueled by international traffic,” Justin Erbacci, director general of ACI World, told CNN Travel, noting that traffic in the United States has recently flattened somewhat after some very robust years of growth.

While traffic at the world’s airports was strong, a variety of factors at play last year — including geopolitics and a fragile global economy — are big unknowns in how air traffic will stack up in 2026.

Dubai Airport, which holds the No. 1 ranking in a separate top 10 for international passengers, has suffered from major operational disruptions in 2026 since the start of the Middle East war, alongside other airports.

It’s still too early to tell exactly how deeply the war and global uncertainty will impact air traffic, Erbacci said. But the longer conflict in the Middle East drags on, the wider the impacts could be.

Right now, increases in the price of fuel are resulting in higher fares around the world and passengers have found “alternative routings,” he said, to bypass places that have experienced recent operational disruptions, including Dubai.

The supply of fuel is a bigger concern to Erbacci.

“If it goes much longer, we will start to see pressures on actual availability of fuel, which could impact the routes that airlines decide to fly,” Erbacci told CNN Travel in an interview early last week, just prior to the announcement of a cease-fire, which may not prove durable.

“If the crisis continues for several months yet, that’s going to also impact the global economy and inflation and that may or may not impact people’s propensity to fly, or where they fly, or how they fly,” Erbacci said.

For now, the desire to travel remains strong, he said. ACI expects to see the strongest growth going forward in regions including Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with less significant but sustained growth in North America and Europe.

ACI sees “growth continuing, and a robust industry, notwithstanding geopolitical issues and how they may alter the impact, which none of us can really understand at this point,” Erbacci said.

World’s top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic in 2025

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL): 106.3 million passengers; down 1.6% from 2024

(ATL): 106.3 million passengers; down 1.6% from 2024 Dubai (DBX): 95.2 million passengers; up 3.1%

(DBX): 95.2 million passengers; up 3.1% Tokyo Haneda (HND): 91.7 million passengers; up 6.7%

(HND): 91.7 million passengers; up 6.7% Dallas Fort Worth (DFW): 85.7 million passengers; down 2.5%

(DFW): 85.7 million passengers; down 2.5% Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 85 million passengers; up 10.7%

(PVG): 85 million passengers; up 10.7% Chicago O’Hare (ORD): 84.8 million passengers; up 6%

(ORD): 84.8 million passengers; up 6% London Heathrow (LHR): 84.5 million passengers; up 0.7%

(LHR): 84.5 million passengers; up 0.7% Istanbul (IST): 84.4 million passengers; up 5.5%

(IST): 84.4 million passengers; up 5.5% Guangzhou Baiyun (CAN): 83.6 million passengers; up 9.5%

(CAN): 83.6 million passengers; up 9.5% Denver International (DEN): 82.4 million passengers; up 0.1%

The-CNN-Wire

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