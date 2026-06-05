Istanbul ‘corn star’ becomes tourist attraction

Video by Leroy Ah-Ben and Edward Scott-Clarke, text by Avni Trivedi

(CNN) — In the internet’s latest viral moment, an Istanbul street food vendor is pulling crowds from across the world, just to snap a selfie with him.

Alper Temel, a chestnut and corn seller, has been working at his family’s street food stall in Istanbul for seven years, alongside his two brothers. But, since 2024 when videos of Temel and his good looks went viral on social media, the stall in the historic waterfront district of Karaköy has attracted an influx of tourists and fans.

Now a famous tourist attraction, the stall is crowded not just with people looking for a quick bite to eat, but also fans wanting to meet, talk to and take pictures with Temel.

He has become so popular that tour guides in the area have added the stall to their intineraries while numerous influencers have made their own videos about him — adding to his growing fame.

Temel’s celebrity has also spotlighted the street food his family has been selling at the stall for over 15 years.

“I’m very grateful to them for their support,” Temel says. “Like any young person, I try to help and support my family in the best way I can. This fame has helped speed that process up for me.”

Since the 25-year-old created his own social media profiles in October 2025, he’s amassed over 960,000 followers on Instagram and over 695,000 followers on TikTok.

Many of the videos on Temel’s page show him serving chestnuts and corn to tourists, as well as interacting with them and taking photos. Occasional smoldering glances into the lens and some crafty camera work have helped attract more than 11 million likes.

Temel’s TikTok Lives show him taking selfies with the line of fans, blowing kisses to the camera and recording videos for them all while answering questions and saying “hi” to the more than 4,000 fans watching from their phones.

And, if the comments are anything to go by, people are eating it up.

“Turkey here I come,” one user writes. Some drop selfies they have taken with him, and others ask him if he is signed with a modeling agency.

He said he has been offered contracts with agencies, acting roles in movies and TV shows and marriage proposals. A Turkish digital news site, Fayn Studio, even named him their “2025 Man of the Year.”

But Temel says he does not let the fame get to him; he strives to stay true to himself and continue working toward his goals.

“It’s very meaningful when people show us appreciation and love. But at the same time, it comes with a lot of responsibility,” he says. “Because of that, I try to stay focused on my work.”

Temel wants the newfound fame to showcase Turkey and invite them to experience it for themselves.

“I would like people to come and experience this diversity, the beautiful landscape and the people,” he says. “For us, those who come from abroad are not tourists — they are guests, and we do our best to welcome them.”

The-CNN-Wire

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