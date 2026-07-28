China loves historic sites. Tourists don’t mind if they’re not the originals

By Sonya King

(CNN) — China is proud of its history. The only problem? Much of it has been lost to fires, wars, looting and revolutions.

Enter fanggu, “historical imitation” attractions. Across the country, entire faux-ancient villages have been built from scratch. From glistening palaces to majestic boulevards, every detail is curated. Vines are transplanted in bulk, and tiles are crumbled mechanically. The result is a grand, albeit sometimes bizarre, fusion of dynastic history, architecture and geography.

Modern consumers are “increasingly willing to pay for emotional value, seeking deeper engagement and cultural meaning through immersive experiences,” Yang Jinsong, director of the International Institute at the China Tourism Academy, told state media outlet People’s Daily in June.

For many domestic travelers frustrated with a stagnant economy, fanggu villages seem to offer the perfect escape. Once there, for an average of just $15, one can choose from hundreds of ready-made traditional costumes known as Hanfu.

For another $10, they unlock the full package: makeup, accessories, professional photography and post-production editing. Aiming for the classic pale-faced, red-lipped aesthetic, these photoshoots have become viral sensations on the popular social media platform Xiaohongshu (RedNote).

And now, foreign visitors are also joining in. Chinamaxxing – a social media-fueled movement popularizing Chinese practices and aesthetics – has convinced many young people to plan vacations to China. But what are these fanggu towns actually like?

Gubei Water Town (Beijing)

Forget about Venice: Gubei has canals, cobblestone roads, lantern-lit teahouses and gray-tiled homes. Sitting at the foot of the Simatai section of the Great Wall, it’s the perfect sanctuary after a steamy hike. Enjoy a boat ride, where century-old willows line the banks. Wander through the central square, where splintered plaques peep from vines. As your guide will likely say, isn’t Qing Dynasty “river life” romantic?

Gubei is described as a classic Jiangnan water village. Never mind that Jiangnan water villages never existed in the north – and Jiangnan means “south of the Yangtze River,” some 800 miles away.

Gubei is not an ancient relic. It was constructed in 2014 by a state-backed enterprise. This $600 million investment combined two of the most beloved attractions in China – the Great Wall in the north and water towns in the south. What was once a two-hour flight from Beijing is now a two-hour drive away.

In recent years, Gubei has won the hearts – and wallets – of exhausted Beijingers and curious foreign tourists alike. Travel platforms like Klook now bundle the Great Wall and water town into a day tour, promising a “getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city with a trip to an ancient village.” As of July 2026, it has received over 10,000 bookings and 2,200 reviews on the platform, achieving an average rating of 4.9.

And what if visitors want to stay the night? State enterprises manage all accommodation within the complex, from humble guest houses to premium resorts. Some properties command up to $500 per night. But after scaling the Great Wall, lounging in a lantern-lit villa might be the perfect way to unwind.

For most tourists, Gubei’s lack of history is not a dealbreaker. Some, however, wish that tours were more transparent.

Minyada “Minnie” Chotichaicharin, a Thai exchange student, visited Gubei in April. Her two-hour tour was filled with crafts, archery, hot springs and a classic boat ride.

But after visiting, she learned that Gubei wasn’t as ancient as it looked. She admits to feeling disappointment.

“I wouldn’t mind that it’s rebuilt,” she says, “but it’s hard to not feel tricked.”

Datang Everbright City (Xi’an)

Around 750 A.D., Xi’an was the world’s largest and most cosmopolitan city. As a Silk Road gateway, it bustled with merchants from across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Today, Xi’an is faithfully Chinese. Along the pedestrian street, tourists pose with statues of famous Tang Dynasty poets, while a high-end bakery boasts a dragon made entirely of baguettes.

But now, Xi’an, which was China’s capital for more than a millennium, has built its own “city that never sleeps.”

Ablaze with red pagodas and throbbing to Chinese EDM, Datang Everbright City is a frenetic revival of the Golden Age of the Tang Dynasty. Conveniently overlooking the curfews of ancient China, the 2,100-meter pedestrian street draws nearly 75 million visitors yearly. While some are lured by history, most are thrilled by neon-soaked nightlife.

The newest obsession? “Time-traveling” weddings. The marathon shoot requires three sets of costumes: ruby-red Tang Hanfus, elegant Republican-era qipaos and modern white Western-style gowns. Videographers trail couples through lantern-lit pavilions and bustling crowds, curating a multi-century montage of romance.

Xi’an-based Mr. Zhou Wedding Studio offers premium packages curated to these fantasies. The service begins with a formal consultation with the scriptwriter, then an introduction to the director, makeup artists, stylists, videographers and a full cast.

To emulate an ancient Chinese wedding ceremony, actors serve tea, blast trumpets and perform a choreographed lion dance. The festivities culminate with the couple’s arrival – the groom galloping in on a horse, and the bride tiptoeing through fireworks. The scene then cuts, fast-forwarding until the couple “reunites” in another century, often as uniformed sweethearts in a modern-day university.

“Time-traveling” is expensive. Some Xiaohongshu users admit to being scorned by their parents for spending an entire month’s salary on the package. But for a generation of newlyweds raised on Chinese period dramas, many think the investment is worth it.

Kashgar Old City (Xinjiang)

Stretching from the blazing deserts of the Tarim Basin to the snow-capped peaks of the Tianshan Mountains, the region of Xinjiang in northwestern China has historically been a crossroads of trade and culture.

Xinjiang is home to several of China’s Muslim ethnic minorities, most prominently, the Uyghurs. In recent years, allegations of serious human rights violations, including mass detentions, targeting Uyghur and other Muslim minorities have dominated international media’s coverage of the region. The government in Beijing has denied any wrongdoing.

Within China, Xinjiang is seen by many outside the region as a “wild west.” Chinese investors have capitalized on its Silk Road legacy, rebranding the region as a colorful “window to the world.” The strategy is working. In 2025, Xinjiang recorded 323 million tourists, totaling more than $53 billion in revenue.

Many travelers flock to Kashgar, an oasis outpost boasting two millennia of history. But Kashgar Old City – now its central attraction – was controversially demolished and then rebuilt over a decade ago. While its labyrinth alleys remain, Kashgar today is a sanitized, modernized replica of what was once the center of Uyghur cultural life.

Kashgar’s popularity is also rising among young foreign travelers.

Edward Zhou, a student from Washington, found his visit “surreal.”

Despite the Old City’s “theme park” facade, he said he felt Kashgar offered a slice of history that he, and many travelers, had never found elsewhere.

In the end, it appears the verdict is mixed: while some visitors enjoy the much-needed escape offered by China’s fanggu destinations, others are frustrated by the curated fantasy. One thing is clear, though — social media loves it.

The-CNN-Wire

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