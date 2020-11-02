PSIFF cancels 2021 festival due to pandemic. Back in 2022

Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has canceled its 2021 event due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement was made in an email to its board members and signed by Board Chair Harold Matzner, Managing Director Rhea Lewis-Woodson, and Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez.

"As we reach the end of the year, it is clear that it will not be possible to mount the film festival the way we envisioned it. This has not been an easy choice but we have made the decision to skip the 2021 edition. Rest assured that we plan to be back in 2022 when we can safely be together again in the theaters. Until then, we will continue our mission to share the very best in cinema through our Member and Community programs," the email read.

The statement continued by saying the COVID-19 pandemic, "has affected our lives in profound ways but we have not stopped believing that cinema has the power to change our hearts and minds. We stand by that truth and commit to continue our efforts in bringing film to our community."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.