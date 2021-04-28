Palm Springs ShortFest will be held in-person on June 22-28

Film Festival

The Palm Springs ShortFest will be the first film festival in California to hold all of its screenings in-theatre in 2021.

ShortFest will return in person to the Camelot Theatres (Palm Springs Cultural Center) from June 22 through 28, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Wednesday.

California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15.

Theatregoers will be required to wear masks, and screening capacity will be determined by city, county and state guidelines at the time of the event

ShortFest passes will go on sale on May 17 with schedule and tickets available the first week of June. For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256

Local Palm Springs residents along with California based filmmakers and industry representatives are expected to attend as guests.

Last year’s ShortFest took place as a virtual event in mid-June, making a selection of its 332 official films available on their website for free. The ShortFest Forum will return this year with virtual classes and panels featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and additional guests.

Accredited industry guests will have virtual access to the Short Fest Film Market library which will include thousands of submissions.

Awards and cash prizes worth $25,000, including five Academy Award-qualifying awards, will be announced on Sunday, June 27.

The Best of the Fest shorts will screen on the final day, Monday, June 28. With these plans, the ShortFest team remains dedicated to creating a platform to forge connections between creators, audiences and the entertainment industry at large.