2021 Palm Springs ShortFest starts Tuesday

Film Festival

Palm Springs ShortFest will return as an in- person event tomorrow, featuring nearly 300 films from around the world.

What's billed as the largest festival for short films in the United States will be the first film festival in California to return with in-person screenings since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, according to the organizers.

ShortFest, which will run through next Monday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will feature 295 films, including 32 world premieres. More than 5,500 films from 104 countries were submitted.

Films to be shown include the American comedy-drama "David," featuring Will Ferrell.

(The complete list of films being screened is available at the bottom of the article

For tickets and more information, visit www.psfilmfest.org.

"As we collectively move toward this next stage together, we feel a strong sense of gratitude to share the 2021 edition of ShortFest in person,'' said Lili Rodriguez, the festival's artistic director. "At the center of our plans has been a commitment to this great community of storytellers and moviegoers, and we're excited to make our return to the silver screen a safe and enjoyable one.''

Due to the coronavirus, guests must wear masks at all events, except while seated, according to organizers. A 75% capacity maximum in all theaters will be enforced, along with required advanced reservations for all showings.

Virtual classes and panels featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and other guests will be featured throughout the festival.

Organizers said this year's panels will cover a wide range of industry-specific topics, including social change and impact filmmaking.

Award winners will be announced on Sunday, when five Academy Award- qualifying awards will also be presented.

The annual affair went virtual last year due to the pandemic for the first time in its 25-year history. More than 300 films from 69 countries were selected.

Organizers previously announced that the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards will return as an in-person event, to be held Jan. 6-17.

An awards gala will kick things off at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with film screenings beginning the next day, according to the Palm Springs International Film Society, which organizes both festivals. Film Award Gala seats and tables will go on sale Aug. 1, along with festival passes.

COMPLETE SHORT-FEST LINE-UP

Animation

À La Mode (France) Director: Jean Lecointre

Affairs of the Art (UK/Canada) Director: Joanna Quinn

After-life Service (France) Director: Coline César, Florent Chaput, Steven Lecomte, Claire Maury, Emilie Milcent, Sophie Payan

All Those Sensations in My Belly (Croatia/Portugal) Director: Marko Dješka (Documentary)

Are You Still Watching? (Australia) Director: Tali Polichtuk, Alex Cardy, Kitty Chrystal

Bad Seeds (Canada) Director: Claude Cloutier (U.S. Premiere)

Bearly (USA) Director: Cherry Zhou

BoxBalet (Russia) Director: Anton Dyakov

Cockpera (Croatia) Director: Kata Gugić

Colorful (South Korea) Director: Jae Hyeon Cha, Byeong Hyeon Hwang

Friend of a Friend (France) Director: Zachary Zezima

Ghost Dogs (USA) Director: Joe Cappa

Good Night Little Tomato (France) Director: Cyprien Nozières (North American Premiere)

Heart of Gold (France) Director: Simon Filliot

Horacio (France) Director: Caroline Cherrier

I, Barnabé (Canada) Director: Jean-François Lévesque

I'm Here (Poland) Director: Julia Orlik

It's All the Salt's Fault (Colombia) Director: María Cristina Pérez González (U.S. Premiere)

Love Is Just a Death Away (Czech Republic) Director: Bára Anna Stejskalová

Millennial Prince (USA) Director: Julie Fliegenspan

Misery Loves Company (South Korea/USA) Director: Sasha Lee

Navozande, the Musician (France) Director: Reza Riahi

Night Bus (Taiwan) Director: Joe Chan (U.S. Premiere)

Nuevo Rico (USA) Director: Kristian Mercado Figueroa

Our Bed Is Green (USA) Director: Maggie Brennan

Our Mine (USA) Director: Shayna Strype (California Premiere)

Pigeon (South Korea/USA) Director: Sang Joon Kim (North American Premiere)

Polka-Dot Boy (France) Director: Sarina Nihei

Postpartum (Germany) Director: Henriette Rietz

Self Scratch (France) Director: Chenghua Yang (North American Premiere)

Souvenir Souvenir (France) Director: Bastien Dubois (Documentary)

Step Into the River (China/France) Director: Weijia Ma

A Stone in the Shoe (France/Switzerland) Director: Eric Montchaud (North American Premiere)

Them (Switzerland) Director: Sunitha Sangaré. (International Premiere)

The Train Driver (Germany) Director: Christian Wittmoser, Zuniel Kim (Documentary, North American Premiere)

Tulip (USA) Director: Andrea Love, Phoebe Wahl

The Walk (Canada) Director: Yoakim Bélanger (U.S. Premiere)

We Have One Heart (Poland) Director: Katarzyna Warzecha (Documentary)

What Resonates in Silence (France) Director: Marine Blin

Your Own Bullshit (Poland) Director: Daria Kopiec

Documentary

Águilas (USA) Director: Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, Maite Zubiaurre

Ain’t No Time for Women (Canada) Director: Sarra El Abed

All Riders (USA) Director: Victor Dias Rodrigues

Beautiful! (USA) Director: Caydon LiRocchi, Liv Layhee (World Premiere)

A Broken House (USA/Lebanon) Director: Jimmy Goldblum

The Brother (Canada/France) Director: Jérémie Battaglia (U.S. Premiere)

Bug Farm (USA) Director: Lydia Cornett

Citizen (USA) Director: Charlie Mysak (World Premiere)

Club Quarantine (USA) Director: Aurora Brachman

The Communion of My Cousin Andrea (Spain) Director: Brandán Cerviño (North American Premiere)

Dying in Your Mother's Arms (USA) Director: John Beder

F1-100 (USA/Malaysia) Director: Emory Chao Johnson

Faraway (Canada) Director: Aziz Zoromba (U.S. Premiere)

From Devil's Breath (UK/Portugal/Switzerland) Director: Orlando von Einsiedel (World Premiere)

The Game (Switzerland) Director: Roman Hodel

Homegoing (USA/South Korea) Director: Yeon Park (U.S. Premiere)

Imperial (Switzerland) Director: Coline Confort (North American Premiere)

The Interview (USA) Director: Jon Miller, Zach Russo

Joychild (USA) Director: Aurora Brachman

Junior (Haiti/USA) Director: AJ Wilhelm

Just Hold On (USA) Director: Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

La Espera (Germany/Brazil) Director: Danilo Do Carmo, Jakob Krese (North American Premiere)

Let My Body Speak (UK/Lebanon) Director: Madonna Adib

The Lord’s Day (Canada) Director: Simon Weizineau

Maalbeek (France) Director: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

Make Him Known (USA) Director: Rudy Valdez

Mission: Hebron (Israel) Director: Rona Segal (North American Premiere)

The Nannies (Denmark) Director: Signe Barvild Staehr (North American Premiere)

The Nightwalk (France) Director: Adriano Valerio (U.S. Premiere)

No Pain (USA) Director: John Picklap

Paulette (USA) Director: James Gallagher

The Promised (Egypt) Director: Ahmed El Ghoneimy (North American Premiere)

The Queen of Basketball (USA) Director: Ben Proudfoot

Rachel (USA) Director: Zen Pace (World Premiere)

Scarlet Medusa (USA/Japan) Director: Spencer MacDonald

Scars (Canada) Director: Alex Anna

Seahorse (Germany) Director: Nele Dehnenkamp

Since You Arrived, My Heart Stopped Belonging to Me (USA/Mexico) Director: Erin Semine Kökdil

Sing Me a Lullaby (Canada) Director: Tiffany Hsiung

Snowy (USA) Director: Kaitlyn Schwalje, Alex Wolf Lewis

Son of Sodom (Colombia/Argentina) Director: Theo Montoya

Stanley Stellar: Here for This Reason (USA) Director: Eric Leven

Street Angel (USA) Director: Michelle Sui

Team Meryland (USA) Director: Gabriel Gaurano

They Keep Quiet So We Make Noise (USA/Malaysia) Director: Marlena Skrobe

Three Songs for Benazir (Afghanistan) Director: Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei

The Unchosen One (USA) Director: Ben Proudfoot. (World Premiere)

Unforgivable (El Salvador) Director: Marlén Viñayo

The Void Inside (Germany/Iran) Director: Julian Dieterich (North American Premiere)

When We Were Bullies (USA/Germany) Director: Jay Rosenblatt

Who Do You Protect? (USA) Director: Madeline Kate Kann, Carter Stoddard (World Premiere)

Live Action