2022 Palm Springs International ShortFest line-up released

The 28th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns to hold all of its screenings in-theatre at the Camelot Theatres (Palm Springs Cultural Center) from June 21-27.

The festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 300 films including 38 World Premieres, 17 International Premieres, 35 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres. *

Short films featuring celebrated film and TV actors include

Eric Roberts in Appendage;

Zachary Quinto in Chaperone;

Peter Friedman in Daddy’s Girl;

the voice of Brian Cox in Five Cents;

Vicky Krieps in Frida;

Adjoa Andoh and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn in The Last Days;

the voice of Isabella Rossellini in Louis I. King of the Sheep;

Stephen Fry in Night of the Living Dread;

Charles Rogers in No Man’s Land;

Roommates produced by Paul Feig;

Pauline Chalamet in Seasick;

Rose Byrne in Shark, directed by Nash Edgerton;

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski in Skin & Bone;

Molly Ringwald in Spa Day;

Sub Eleven Seconds executive produced by the late Virgil Abloah;

Cailee Spaeny in Unlimited World;

Zosia Mamet (also a producer) and David Hull in Whiling; and

Yael Stone in You and Me Before and After.

As reported by the filmmakers themselves, 125 out of 300 films (nearly 42%) feature women directors, and 114 films (38%) have filmmakers who identify as non-white, attesting to the diversity of this year’s slate.

Especially of note this year are three Ukrainian shorts, all from women directors: The Diaper Cake (U.S. Premiere), Jordan ‘96 (World Premiere) and Operator Victoria (North American Premiere).

Visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/ for the complete film line-up and schedule.

For more information on how to buy passes, visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2022-shortfest/passes.