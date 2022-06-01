Skip to Content
Film Festival
May 31, 2022 9:32 PM
2022 Palm Springs International ShortFest line-up released

Palm Springs International Film Society

The 28th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns to hold all of its screenings in-theatre at the Camelot Theatres (Palm Springs Cultural Center) from June 21-27.

The festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 300 films including 38 World Premieres, 17 International Premieres, 35 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres.  *

Short films featuring celebrated film and TV actors include

  • Eric Roberts in Appendage;
  • Zachary Quinto in Chaperone;
  • Peter Friedman in Daddy’s Girl;
  • the voice of Brian Cox in Five Cents;
  • Vicky Krieps in Frida;
  • Adjoa Andoh and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn in The Last Days;
  • the voice of Isabella Rossellini in Louis I. King of the Sheep;
  • Stephen Fry in Night of the Living Dread;
  • Charles Rogers in No Man’s Land;
  • Roommates produced by Paul Feig;
  • Pauline Chalamet in Seasick;
  • Rose Byrne in Shark, directed by Nash Edgerton;
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski in Skin & Bone;
  • Molly Ringwald in Spa Day;
  • Sub Eleven Seconds executive produced by the late Virgil Abloah;
  • Cailee Spaeny in Unlimited World;
  • Zosia Mamet (also a producer) and David Hull in Whiling; and
  • Yael Stone in You and Me Before and After.

As reported by the filmmakers themselves, 125 out of 300 films (nearly 42%) feature women directors, and 114 films (38%) have filmmakers who identify as non-white, attesting to the diversity of this year’s slate.

Especially of note this year are three Ukrainian shorts, all from women directors: The Diaper Cake (U.S. Premiere), Jordan ‘96 (World Premiere) and Operator Victoria (North American Premiere).  

Visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/ for the complete film line-up and schedule.

For more information on how to buy passes, visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2022-shortfest/passes.

Jesus Reyes

