2022 Palm Springs International ShortFest line-up released
The 28th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns to hold all of its screenings in-theatre at the Camelot Theatres (Palm Springs Cultural Center) from June 21-27.
The festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 300 films including 38 World Premieres, 17 International Premieres, 35 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres. *
Short films featuring celebrated film and TV actors include
- Eric Roberts in Appendage;
- Zachary Quinto in Chaperone;
- Peter Friedman in Daddy’s Girl;
- the voice of Brian Cox in Five Cents;
- Vicky Krieps in Frida;
- Adjoa Andoh and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn in The Last Days;
- the voice of Isabella Rossellini in Louis I. King of the Sheep;
- Stephen Fry in Night of the Living Dread;
- Charles Rogers in No Man’s Land;
- Roommates produced by Paul Feig;
- Pauline Chalamet in Seasick;
- Rose Byrne in Shark, directed by Nash Edgerton;
- Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski in Skin & Bone;
- Molly Ringwald in Spa Day;
- Sub Eleven Seconds executive produced by the late Virgil Abloah;
- Cailee Spaeny in Unlimited World;
- Zosia Mamet (also a producer) and David Hull in Whiling; and
- Yael Stone in You and Me Before and After.
As reported by the filmmakers themselves, 125 out of 300 films (nearly 42%) feature women directors, and 114 films (38%) have filmmakers who identify as non-white, attesting to the diversity of this year’s slate.
Especially of note this year are three Ukrainian shorts, all from women directors: The Diaper Cake (U.S. Premiere), Jordan ‘96 (World Premiere) and Operator Victoria (North American Premiere).
Visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/ for the complete film line-up and schedule.
For more information on how to buy passes, visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2022-shortfest/passes.
