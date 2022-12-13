Skip to Content
Film Festival
By
today at 4:36 PM
Published 2:30 PM

Variety to honor filmmaker Rian Johnson during Palm Springs International Film Festival

Rian Johnson
Courtesy
Rian Johnson

Variety will honor filmmaker Rian Johnson with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival next month, officials said today.

Check Out Our Film Festival Section For More Coverage

Johnson, who wrote the screenplays for the popular "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" murder mystery films,  will be presented with the award on Jan. 6, 2023 at the Parker Palm Springs, 4200 East Palm Canyon Drive, as part of the annual "10 Directors to Watch" brunch, according to the Palm Springs International Film Society.  

"The promise of Rian Johnson's breakthrough neo-noir thriller `Brick' was realized with Johnson's wickedly smart sci-fi hit `Looper', and breakthrough mainstream success followed with his joining the hallowed Star Wars franchise team,'' Variety's executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos said in a statement.

Johnson was chosen to helm "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" after he directed "Brick," "Looper" and ``The Brothers Bloom.'' He is currently in post-production of "Poker Face," his first television series, which will
launch on Peacock next year.   

"But it's Johnson's creation and direction of the sensational `Glass Onion' comic crime film series that makes him one of world cinema's most elegantly accomplished cinema stylists and a worthy heir to Agatha Christie and all the other greats of the `who-done-it' genre," Gaydos said.

The film festival will be held from Jan. 5-16, 2023.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Film Festival

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content