Variety to honor filmmaker Rian Johnson during Palm Springs International Film Festival

Variety will honor filmmaker Rian Johnson with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival next month, officials said today.

Johnson, who wrote the screenplays for the popular "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" murder mystery films, will be presented with the award on Jan. 6, 2023 at the Parker Palm Springs, 4200 East Palm Canyon Drive, as part of the annual "10 Directors to Watch" brunch, according to the Palm Springs International Film Society.

"The promise of Rian Johnson's breakthrough neo-noir thriller `Brick' was realized with Johnson's wickedly smart sci-fi hit `Looper', and breakthrough mainstream success followed with his joining the hallowed Star Wars franchise team,'' Variety's executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos said in a statement.

Johnson was chosen to helm "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" after he directed "Brick," "Looper" and ``The Brothers Bloom.'' He is currently in post-production of "Poker Face," his first television series, which will

launch on Peacock next year.

"But it's Johnson's creation and direction of the sensational `Glass Onion' comic crime film series that makes him one of world cinema's most elegantly accomplished cinema stylists and a worthy heir to Agatha Christie and all the other greats of the `who-done-it' genre," Gaydos said.

The film festival will be held from Jan. 5-16, 2023.