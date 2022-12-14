Variety to honor Angela Bassett at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Variety will honor Angela Bassett with the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The award celebrates Bassett’s body of work, including her latest Golden Globe-nominated turn in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler.

“Few actresses have stepped into so many iconic roles, from rock queen Tina Turner to Malcolm X’s widow Betty Shabazz to Queen Ramonda to Coretta Scott King, and emerged triumphant from all of them,” said Variety’s EVP of content Steven Gaydos. “In the three decades since Angela Bassett’s Oscar-nominated turn in “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the versatile actor has balanced deep humanity with regal grace and heroic strength, all qualities essential to her work in the global film phenomenon that is “Wakanda Forever.”

Angela Bassett is an actress, director, and executive producer known for her captivating, emotional performances in treasured films such as Malcolm X, Boyz in the Hood, Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and of course, What's Love Got to do With It?, for which she both won a Golden Globe Award and received an Academy Award nomination.

She has since made star-turns in the historic Black Panther, Mission: Impossible-Fallout, Bumblebee from Paramount, as well as the television hits 9-1-1, and Master of None.

Other recent projects include Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated feature Soul, for which she lent her melodious voice for the character, Dorothea Williams; feature films Otherhood and Gunpowder Milkshake from Netflix; and the Flood from National Geographic, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Narrator. Further, she was nominated for two Emmys, including Outstanding Narrator for the Imagineering Story: The Happiest Place on Earth and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for A Black Lady Sketch Show. Bassett recently wrapped production on the Netflix Originals feature film, Damsel, opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

The award will be presented on Friday, January 6th as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

Past recipients of the Creative Impact in Acting Award include Javier Bardem, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell and Robert De Niro.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.